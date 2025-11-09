Urban agriculture in transformation

Following engineers, scientists, and farmers in Phuoc Hoa Commune, Binh Gia Commune, and Ho Chi Minh City’s High-Tech Agricultural Zone, reporters from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper documented the remarkable transformation of urban agriculture.
Research in areas such as seed selection, tissue culture, and microbial analysis has been practically applied through technologies including net houses, automated irrigation, recirculating hydroponics, moisture sensors, and smartphone-controlled management software.
Each product, ranging from chili peppers, tomatoes, and orchids to reishi mushrooms and microalgae, bears a strong imprint of technology and innovation. From laboratories to verdant fields, Ho Chi Minh City’s agriculture is steadily modernizing, moving toward a green, smart, and sustainable agricultural ecosystem.