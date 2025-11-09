Urban agriculture in transformation

Multimedia

Following engineers, scientists, and farmers in Phuoc Hoa Commune, Binh Gia Commune, and Ho Chi Minh City’s High-Tech Agricultural Zone, reporters from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper documented the remarkable transformation of urban agriculture.

A farmer operates equipment controlling the automated irrigation system for a papaya garden in Phuoc Hoa Commune, Ho Chi Minh City.
A technical officer guides a household in Binh Gia Commune, Ho Chi Minh City on high-tech pepper cultivation practices.

Research in areas such as seed selection, tissue culture, and microbial analysis has been practically applied through technologies including net houses, automated irrigation, recirculating hydroponics, moisture sensors, and smartphone-controlled management software.

Each product, ranging from chili peppers, tomatoes, and orchids to reishi mushrooms and microalgae, bears a strong imprint of technology and innovation. From laboratories to verdant fields, Ho Chi Minh City’s agriculture is steadily modernizing, moving toward a green, smart, and sustainable agricultural ecosystem.

A tube-based microalgae cultivation model at Ho Chi Minh City’s High-Tech Agricultural Zone
An engineer at Ho Chi Minh City’s High-Tech Agricultural Zone analyzes the quality of seed samples.
The director of Chanh Phong Vegetable Seed Research Farm guides farmers on pepper pollination techniques.
Inspecting tissue-cultured plant samples
Checking moisture levels and controlling the automated irrigation system in the reishi mushroom cultivation room at Ho Chi Minh City’s High-Tech Agricultural Zone
By Hoang Hung, Quang Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh

