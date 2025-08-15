Exhibition celebrates Party Congress of Military Region 7
SGGPO
As part of the 11th Party Congress of Military Region 7 for the 2025–2030 term, which opened on August 14, a special exhibition has been organized to celebrate the event.
These include areas showcasing innovations and technical improvements, displays highlighting logistics and technical operations, as well as exhibits from the economic-defense sector.
Earlier, Major General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Political Commissar of Military Region 7, and Major General Le Xuan The, Commander of Military Region 7, conducted inspections of various preparations for the 11th Party Congress of Military Region 7. The inspections focused on areas such as decorations, exhibitions, and publicity efforts for the Congress, as well as the main hall, ceremonial arrangements, and supporting facilities surrounding the event.
The leadership of the Military Region Command commended the dedication and the spirit of responsibility demonstrated by agencies and units in their preparations for the upcoming Party Congress.
The 11th Party Congress of Military Region 7 for the 2025–2030 term takes place from August 13 to 15.
Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presents a selection of images from the exhibition celebrating the 11th Party Congress of Military Region 7 for the 2025–2030 term.