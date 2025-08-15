Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Exhibition celebrates Party Congress of Military Region 7

SGGPO

As part of the 11th Party Congress of Military Region 7 for the 2025–2030 term, which opened on August 14, a special exhibition has been organized to celebrate the event.

1.jpg
3.jpg
Delegates visit the display area featuring mine detection, analysis, and disposal vehicles presented by Engineer Brigade 25.

These include areas showcasing innovations and technical improvements, displays highlighting logistics and technical operations, as well as exhibits from the economic-defense sector.

Earlier, Major General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Political Commissar of Military Region 7, and Major General Le Xuan The, Commander of Military Region 7, conducted inspections of various preparations for the 11th Party Congress of Military Region 7. The inspections focused on areas such as decorations, exhibitions, and publicity efforts for the Congress, as well as the main hall, ceremonial arrangements, and supporting facilities surrounding the event.

The leadership of the Military Region Command commended the dedication and the spirit of responsibility demonstrated by agencies and units in their preparations for the upcoming Party Congress.

The 11th Party Congress of Military Region 7 for the 2025–2030 term takes place from August 13 to 15.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presents a selection of images from the exhibition celebrating the 11th Party Congress of Military Region 7 for the 2025–2030 term.

2.jpg
4.jpg
VISAT Vcd2 vehicle from Brigade 23
5.jpg
The 12.7mm NSV anti-aircraft machine gun with an effective range of 1,500 meters
6.jpg
7.jpg
8.jpg
A patrol boat equipped with a 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, showcased by the Tay Ninh Provincial Military Command
9.jpg
An electronic warfare vehicle assigned to A2 operations, presented by the General Staff of Military Region 7
10.jpg
11.jpg
Multi-purpose rescue and emergency vehicle of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command
12.jpg
Militery Mobile Kitchen vehicle (R)
13.jpg
Delegates visit the exhibition area showcasing the application model of FPV drones for terrain reconnaissance, presented by the Ho Chi Minh City Command.
14.jpg
15.jpg
Major Lieutenant Pham Cong Nguyen, Assistant to the Command of the Defense Area 4 in Nha Be – Ho Chi Minh City Command, operating a drone
16.jpg
﻿Exhibition area showcasing Party work and political activities of the Military Region’s armed forces
17.jpg
18.jpg
19.jpg
20.jpg
Exhibition area of the Economic–Defense sector
Related News
By Dung Phuong, Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Party Congress of Military Region 7 exhibition anti-aircraft machine gun electronic warfare vehicle Multi-purpose rescue and emergency vehicle Militery Mobile Kitchen vehicle

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn