Exhibition celebrates Party Congress of Military Region 7

As part of the 11th Party Congress of Military Region 7 for the 2025–2030 term, which opened on August 14, a special exhibition has been organized to celebrate the event.

Delegates visit the display area featuring mine detection, analysis, and disposal vehicles presented by Engineer Brigade 25.

These include areas showcasing innovations and technical improvements, displays highlighting logistics and technical operations, as well as exhibits from the economic-defense sector.

Earlier, Major General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Political Commissar of Military Region 7, and Major General Le Xuan The, Commander of Military Region 7, conducted inspections of various preparations for the 11th Party Congress of Military Region 7. The inspections focused on areas such as decorations, exhibitions, and publicity efforts for the Congress, as well as the main hall, ceremonial arrangements, and supporting facilities surrounding the event.

The leadership of the Military Region Command commended the dedication and the spirit of responsibility demonstrated by agencies and units in their preparations for the upcoming Party Congress.

The 11th Party Congress of Military Region 7 for the 2025–2030 term takes place from August 13 to 15.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presents a selection of images from the exhibition celebrating the 11th Party Congress of Military Region 7 for the 2025–2030 term.

VISAT Vcd2 vehicle from Brigade 23

The 12.7mm NSV anti-aircraft machine gun with an effective range of 1,500 meters

A patrol boat equipped with a 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, showcased by the Tay Ninh Provincial Military Command

An electronic warfare vehicle assigned to A2 operations, presented by the General Staff of Military Region 7

Multi-purpose rescue and emergency vehicle of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command

Militery Mobile Kitchen vehicle (R)

Delegates visit the exhibition area showcasing the application model of FPV drones for terrain reconnaissance, presented by the Ho Chi Minh City Command.

Major Lieutenant Pham Cong Nguyen, Assistant to the Command of the Defense Area 4 in Nha Be – Ho Chi Minh City Command, operating a drone

﻿Exhibition area showcasing Party work and political activities of the Military Region’s armed forces

Exhibition area of the Economic–Defense sector

By Dung Phuong, Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh