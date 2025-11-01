SGGP donates scholarships, warm clothes to students in Gia Lai

In a heartfelt initiative aimed at uplifting underprivileged youth, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has extended generous support to students in Gia Lai Province, donating scholarships, essential learning facilities, and warm clothing to help them.

Today, at My Cat Primary School in Gia Lai Province’s An Luong Commune, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in collaboration with Thien Hanh Investment Company, ICD Phuc Long Company and local authorities, held a ceremony to hand over two projects including “Green Library” and “School Restroom” while also presenting warm jackets and scholarships to disadvantaged students in the coastal area.

This initiative is part of the program “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Hardship to Attend School,” organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong to support underprivileged students in remote, border, and island areas, helping them continue their education.

During the event, the organizers awarded 31 scholarships, established a scholarship fund, and distributed 456 winter jackets as part of SGGP’s “Warm Clothes to School” campaign. The total value of all gifts and sponsorship items is worth VND320 million (US$12,161).

According to SGGP Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong, the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Hardship to Attend School” program, launched in 2023, has so far raised more than VND32 billion and been implemented at 31 schools across 19 provinces and cities nationwide.

Previously, on May 11, 2024, SGGP, with the sponsorship of Khang Dien House Trading and Investment Company, provided a VND270 million support package to My Cat Primary School, including 10 computers, 3 water purifiers, 40 sets of desks and chairs, 2 ceiling fans, 456 school backpacks, and VND50 million for a scholarship fund.

On this occasion, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong expressed heartfelt gratitude to sponsors Khang Dien House Trading and Investment JSC, Thien Hanh Investment JSC, and ICD Phuc Long Company, businesses that have consistently aligned community interests with sustainable growth. Representing local authorities, An Luong Commune Vice Chairman Dinh Ho Tong extended sincere thanks to SGGP and the sponsoring organizations for their meaningful contributions.

