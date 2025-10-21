Khanh Hoa’s Cham people organize Po Sah Inu Goddess costume carrying ceremony

The Po Sah Inu Goddess costume carrying ceremony, an important ritual of the Kate Festival, was held by the Cham ethnic group in Phuoc Huu Commune, Khanh Hoa Province, on October 20.

The event is dedicated to the Po Inu Nugar Goddess, regarded by the Raglai ethnic group in Phuoc Ha Commune as the Mother of the Land.

The Cham community from the villages of Huu Duc, Tan Duc, and Thanh Duc in Phuoc Huu Commune held a ceremonial procession to receive the sacred attire of Po Inu Nugar from the Raglai community in Phuoc Ha Commune. The procession, which brought the garments to the temple in Huu Duc Village, drew thousands of locals and visitors, marking the official start of the 2025 Kate Festival.

Following the ceremonial drumbeat, the official procession commenced. Leading the march were dignitaries of the Cham community adhering to the Brahmanist faith, followed by the palanquin bearers accompanied by ceremonial umbrellas and flags.

According to legend, the Cham and Raglai peoples are sisters by blood, with the Cham regarded as the eldest and the Raglai as the youngest. Under the matrilineal society, the youngest daughter traditionally remains with her parents, taking on the responsibility of caring for them and honoring the ancestors. As such, the Raglai community is entrusted with safeguarding the royal garments of the Cham kings, which are only brought down for special occasions such as the Kate Festival or New Year rituals.

At present, the Po Inu Nugar Temple in Huu Duc Village continues to uphold the tradition of receiving the royal garments preserved by the Chamalea lineage of the Raglai community in Phuoc Ha Commune. Meanwhile, the regalia of King Po Klong Garai and King Po Rome have been permanently entrusted by the Raglai people to the Cham community for safekeeping.

Elders of the village prepare ceremonial offerings for the costume procession of the Goddess Po Inu Nugar.

According to Cham beliefs rooted in Balamon Hinduism, the Kate Festival is held to honor the Father God, while the Cambun Festival is dedicated to the Mother Goddess. The Father God represents the “yang” (male) principle, and the Mother Goddess embodies the “yin” (female) principle. Consequently, Kate is celebrated during the waxing moon (the 1st day of the 7th month in the Cham calendar), whereas Cambun takes place during the waning moon (the 15th day of the 9th month in the Cham calendar). All rituals are conducted at temples and towers.

The Kate Festival is one of the most significant and emblematic celebrations of the Cham people, expressing reverence and gratitude toward the deities. The festival is a time to pray for favorable weather, bountiful harvests, and a peaceful, prosperous, and happy life. This year, the festival is scheduled to take place over three days, from October 20 to 22. The main rituals and activities will be held on October 21 at Cham temples, towers, and villages.

The Kate Festival was recognized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2017.

The procession bearing the ceremonial attire of the Lady of the Land, Po Inu Nugar, makes its way through the narrow lanes of Huu Duc Cham Village, heading toward Huu Duc village stadium.

As the procession enters the central stadium, a large-scale Cham cultural performance unfolded, captivating thousands of spectators who had gathered to witness the event.

A traditional dance performance is held to mark the opening of the 2025 Kate Festival in Phuoc Huu Commune.

Visitors express delight as they immersed themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Cham culture, witnessing sacred rituals and traditional dance performances.

By Hieu Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh