HCMC launches urgent donation to assist storm- and flood-stricken areas

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City last night launched an urgent campaign to receive clothing and essential goods to support residents affected by storms and flooding in the Central and Central Highlands regions.

On the evening of November 21, many people brought goods and essential supplies to the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to support those affected by storms and floods.

The focus is on people in the provinces of Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Lam Dong and several nearby localities impacted by the disaster.

Specifically, the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee called on agencies, organizations, businesses, religious groups, armed forces, union members and all people of the city to donate essential supplies such as instant noodles, canned food, rice, drinking water, milk, cooking oil, salt, sugar; blankets, raincoats, flashlights, rechargeable batteries, all within expiration dates and with intact packaging.

The goods were carefully packed before being sent to Khanh Hoa Province.

Donations of items for temporary post-flood living conditions are encouraged, including slippers, socks, towels, soap, detergent, environmental sanitation solutions, facial masks, oil and medicines as guided by the health sector.

All donated goods will be checked, sorted and packaged by the HCMC Fatherland Front Committee and its partners before being transported to affected localities.

The receiving period is divided into two phases. Phase 1 (emergency) begins on the afternoon of November 21 until 10 a.m. on November 22. Phase 2 will last until 10 a.m. on November 24. Direct donations can send to the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee at 55 Mac Dinh Chi Street, Tan Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City or via bank transfer to the following accounts VND account: 000870406009898, USD account: 000884006001818, Saigonbank (Saigon Commercial Bank). People in the storm- and flood-affected areas are in urgent need of clean water and food. The Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee is also receiving donated goods at its headquarters at the HCMC Social Work Center, 5 Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Saigon Ward, HCMC, and at collection points along Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) stations.

On the evening of November 21, many students help pack goods at the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee headquarters.

According to the HCMC Fatherland Front Committee, the South Central and Central Highlands, particularly Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Lam Dong provinces, are currently suffering from exceptionally heavy, fast-developing and complicated floods. Prolonged rainfall combined with high tides has caused deep flooding in tens of thousands of homes.

Many residential areas remain isolated and inaccessible, posing risks of food, essential supplies and clean-water shortages in the coming days.

On the night of November 21, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee urgently sent 15 tons of goods to people affected by storms and floods. By around 10 p.m. on November 21, at the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee headquarters, 55 Mac Dinh Chi Street, Tan Dinh Ward, HCMC, hundreds of people were busy loading 15 tons of relief supplies onto trucks to aid residents in Khanh Hoa Province, including 1,000 life jackets received that same night. The donations included clothing and essential items such as instant noodles, canned food, rice, drinking water, milk, cooking oil, salt, sugar; blankets, raincoats, flashlights and rechargeable batteries, along with items like sandals, socks, washcloths, soap, laundry detergent, disinfectants, facial masks, cooking oil and common medicines as recommended by health authorities. Even now, numerous people continue to flock to the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee headquarters to give their donations to storm and flood- hit people in the Central region. >>>Below are images captured by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporters at the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee on the night of November 21.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong