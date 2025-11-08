Lam Dong works overnight to reinforce dam at risk of collapse

Authorities and rescue forces in Lam Dong Province worked through the night to reinforce the Cay An reservoir in Ta Nang Commune after cracks and seepage raised fears of a potential dam breach.

This morning, Chairman of the Ta Nang Commune People’s Committee Nguyen Vu Linh Sang reported that after many hours of urgent work, response teams had reinforced the dam body and repaired cracks and subsidence points that were causing water leakage to prevent landslides and the risk of dam failure at the Cay An reservoir in Ta Nang Commune.

The Lam Dong Provincial Military Command mobilized 150 officers and soldiers, along with 50 local militia members and rescue equipment, to the site. Their mission was to evacuate residents from danger zones, repair landslide-prone sections, and remain on standby for any emergency developments.

At the scene, officers, soldiers, and workers used excavators to drive steel sheet piles, backfill soil, and strengthen the dam’s base under the glare of floodlights throughout the night. On the night of November 7, the Ta Nang Commune Civil Defense Command successfully evacuated a total of 90 households from high-risk areas to safe locations.

As previously reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, by 2 p.m. on November 7, the water level at Cay An reservoir had nearly reached the spillway, posing a serious risk of overflow or dam failure downstream.



By evening, the Ta Nang Commune People’s Committee ordered the evacuation of 70 households in Chan Rang Hao and Tou Nhe hamlets to local schools, religious centers, and nearby homes in safer areas, beginning at 8:30 p.m. the same day.

That night, Chairman of Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee Ho Van Muoi personally arrived at the Cay An reservoir site to direct emergency operations and ensure the dam’s safety.

By Doan Kien - Translated by Anh Quan