Helicopters roar over Ba Dinh Square during rehearsal for National Day parade

A squadron of helicopters from the Air and Air Defense Force carries out a formation flying exercise for an air show marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day.

A formation of 10 Mi-8, Mi-17, and Mi-171 helicopters performed a rehearsal flight on the morning of August 24 at Hoa Lac Military Airfield in Hanoi in preparation for an aerial display marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

Following the completion of technical inspections, safety checks, refueling, power loading, and test flights, the helicopters were adorned with the national flag and the Party flag.

After numerous training flights, today marks the first time that the helicopter formation carrying the national flag and the Communist Party flag is flying over Ba Dinh Square.

Helicopters are adorned with the national flag and the Party flag.

A fleet of 10 helicopters took off in a precise 1-3-3-3 formation. After approximately 25 minutes in the air, the aircraft crossed the Red River and arrived over Ba Dinh Square.

The flight team maintained strict discipline throughout the formation rehearsal, ensuring precise distance, altitude, and speed. Coordination with ground forces was meticulously executed to align the flight path seamlessly with the parade formation below.

Following the aerial demonstration over Ba Dinh Square, the helicopter formation returned to Hoa Lac Airfield, concluding the training session.

Earlier, during the second take-off at 9:35 a.m. from Hoa Lac Airfield, the helicopter formation carrying the national flag and the Party flag departed en route to Ba Dinh.

Earlier on the morning of the same day, at Hoa Lac Airfield, each helicopter was refueled. Then, all 10 aircraft were guided into their designated positions for departure.

The aircraft crossing the Red River

The aircraft crossed the Red River and arrived over Ba Dinh Square.

Three airfields were designated for take-off and landing operations, including Hoa Lac, Gia Lam in Hanoi, and Kep in Bac Ninh Province.

According to the flight plan for Mission A80, the flight formation was organized into nine groups, comprising a total of 30 aircraft of various types, including CASA 295, CASA 212i, Yak-130, L-39NG helicopters, and Su-30MK2 fighter jets.

The Su-30MK2 squadron, flying in a formation of five aircraft, passed over Ba Dinh Square. Upon splitting into three directions, the central jet executed a vertical climb into the sky.

In preparation for the A80 grand ceremony, the Su-30MK2 fighter jets conducted several days of training in two-aircraft formations as well as the five-aircraft "arrow" formation at Kep Airfield in Bac Ninh.

Following the Yak-130 formation, a squadron of four L-39NG trainer aircraft flew over Ba Dinh Square. This marked the first time the L-39NG jets participated in training exercises in preparation for the grand event.

This fleet of aircraft has consistently drawn public attention during major national events, such as the International Defence Exhibition in November 2024 and the parade commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

Previously, on July 30, 2025, the Su-30MK2 fighter jets conducted their first survey flight over Ba Dinh Square in preparation for the grand ceremony.

At Ba Dinh Square, many residents cheered as dozens of transport and combat aircraft appeared in the skies above Hanoi. A large crowd of residents gathered along Hung Vuong Street and Ba Dinh Square early this morning to witness the second comprehensive rehearsal scheduled for 8 p.m. today.

Helicopters fly over the Red River.

Helicopters fly over Ho Tay (West lake) and Thanh Nien Street.

Helicopters fly over Ba Dinh Square.

The aircraft leaves downtown Hanoi, heading to Hoa Lac Airfield.

A squadron of Su-30MK2 fight jets

Helicopters at Hoa Lac Airfield

