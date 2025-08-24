Multimedia

Video

Helicopters roar over Ba Dinh Square during rehearsal for National Day parade

SGGPO

A squadron of helicopters from the Air and Air Defense Force carries out a formation flying exercise for an air show marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day.

1.jpg

A formation of 10 Mi-8, Mi-17, and Mi-171 helicopters performed a rehearsal flight on the morning of August 24 at Hoa Lac Military Airfield in Hanoi in preparation for an aerial display marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

Following the completion of technical inspections, safety checks, refueling, power loading, and test flights, the helicopters were adorned with the national flag and the Party flag.

After numerous training flights, today marks the first time that the helicopter formation carrying the national flag and the Communist Party flag is flying over Ba Dinh Square.

2.jpg
Helicopters are adorned with the national flag and the Party flag.
3.jpg
4.jpg
5.jpg

A fleet of 10 helicopters took off in a precise 1-3-3-3 formation. After approximately 25 minutes in the air, the aircraft crossed the Red River and arrived over Ba Dinh Square.

The flight team maintained strict discipline throughout the formation rehearsal, ensuring precise distance, altitude, and speed. Coordination with ground forces was meticulously executed to align the flight path seamlessly with the parade formation below.

Following the aerial demonstration over Ba Dinh Square, the helicopter formation returned to Hoa Lac Airfield, concluding the training session.

Earlier, during the second take-off at 9:35 a.m. from Hoa Lac Airfield, the helicopter formation carrying the national flag and the Party flag departed en route to Ba Dinh.

Earlier on the morning of the same day, at Hoa Lac Airfield, each helicopter was refueled. Then, all 10 aircraft were guided into their designated positions for departure.

6.jpg
The aircraft crossing the Red River
7.jpg
8.jpg
9.jpg
10.jpg
11.jpg
The aircraft crossed the Red River and arrived over Ba Dinh Square.

A reporting team from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper was present at Hoa Lac Airfield and joined the flight formation.

Three airfields were designated for take-off and landing operations, including Hoa Lac, Gia Lam in Hanoi, and Kep in Bac Ninh Province.

According to the flight plan for Mission A80, the flight formation was organized into nine groups, comprising a total of 30 aircraft of various types, including CASA 295, CASA 212i, Yak-130, L-39NG helicopters, and Su-30MK2 fighter jets.

The Su-30MK2 squadron, flying in a formation of five aircraft, passed over Ba Dinh Square. Upon splitting into three directions, the central jet executed a vertical climb into the sky.

In preparation for the A80 grand ceremony, the Su-30MK2 fighter jets conducted several days of training in two-aircraft formations as well as the five-aircraft "arrow" formation at Kep Airfield in Bac Ninh.

Following the Yak-130 formation, a squadron of four L-39NG trainer aircraft flew over Ba Dinh Square. This marked the first time the L-39NG jets participated in training exercises in preparation for the grand event.

This fleet of aircraft has consistently drawn public attention during major national events, such as the International Defence Exhibition in November 2024 and the parade commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

Previously, on July 30, 2025, the Su-30MK2 fighter jets conducted their first survey flight over Ba Dinh Square in preparation for the grand ceremony.

At Ba Dinh Square, many residents cheered as dozens of transport and combat aircraft appeared in the skies above Hanoi. A large crowd of residents gathered along Hung Vuong Street and Ba Dinh Square early this morning to witness the second comprehensive rehearsal scheduled for 8 p.m. today.

12.jpg
Helicopters fly over the Red River.
13.jpg
14.jpg
15.jpg
16.jpg
17.jpg
Helicopters fly over Ho Tay (West lake) and Thanh Nien Street.
18.jpg
19.jpg
Helicopters fly over Ba Dinh Square.
20.jpg
21.jpg
22.jpg
The aircraft leaves downtown Hanoi, heading to Hoa Lac Airfield.
23.jpg
24.jpg
25.jpg
A squadron of Su-30MK2 fight jets
26.jpg
27.jpg
28.jpg
29.jpg
30.jpg
31.jpg
32.jpg
33.jpg
34.jpg
35.jpg
Helicopters at Hoa Lac Airfield
36.jpg
37.jpg
38.jpg
A reporting team from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper are present at Hoa Lac Airfield to join the flight formation.
39.jpg
41.jpg
40.jpg
42.jpg
43.jpg
Related News
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Helicopters Ba Dinh Square National Day parade A squadron of helicopters formation flying exercise air show Su-30MK2 fighter jets Hoa Lac Airfield

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn