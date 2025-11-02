Solidarity among Vietnamese people glows in wake of floods

After days of relentless flooding, towns and hamlets across the Central region are now covered in thick layers of mud. Amid the devastation, the compassion and solidarity of the Vietnamese people have once again shone through.

From the rising of the waters to the moment they began to recede, soldiers, police officers, local militias, youth volunteers, residents and people from all over the country rushed to the disaster zones to support those in need.

Packets of instant noodles, loaves of bread, sticky rice cakes and bottles of clean water were urgently delivered through rushing floodwaters to families in need.

As the water receded, people joined forces to clear debris, clean roads, and remove mud from homes and schools. This shared effort reignited the flame of unity, helping the people of Central Vietnam overcome hardship with courage and continue rebuilding their lives after the floods.

On the morning of October 31, soldiers from the Ha Tinh Provincial Military Command use canoes to navigate floodwaters and evacuate hundreds of residents from Truong Yen, Truong Phu and Canh Truong hamlets in Vung Ang Ward, Ha Tinh Province, to safe areas.

Officers from the Hong Van Border Guard Station under the Hue City Border Guard Command used ropes and pulleys to deliver food supplies to 107 residents of Ta Lo A Ho Hamlet in A Luoi 1 Commune, Hue City, who have been isolated by the floods.

In Hoa Xuan Ward, Da Nang City, local residents at the Dong Hoa neighborhood shared essential goods and supplies with one another to help their neighbors through the difficult time.

Traffic police in Da Nang City assist a foreign tourist in evacuating from a flooded area in Hoi An Ward.

Officers and soldiers from the Military Region 5 worked through the night to rescue residents trapped by rising floodwaters in Dai Loc Commune, Da Nang City.

A soldier from the Military Region 5 conducts disinfection and sterilization operations at Quang Nam Regional General Hospital in Dien Ban Ward, Da Nang City, after the facility had been isolated by floods for five consecutive days.

Officers, soldiers from the Military Region 5, and nearly 1,000 residents of Duy Nghia Commune, Da Nang City, reinforce a one-kilometer stretch of the An Luong embankment damaged by landslides.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong