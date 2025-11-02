Solidarity among Vietnamese people glows in wake of floods
SGGP
After days of relentless flooding, towns and hamlets across the Central region are now covered in thick layers of mud. Amid the devastation, the compassion and solidarity of the Vietnamese people have once again shone through.
From the rising of the waters to the moment they began to recede, soldiers, police officers, local militias, youth volunteers, residents and people from all over the country rushed to the disaster zones to support those in need.
Packets of instant noodles, loaves of bread, sticky rice cakes and bottles of clean water were urgently delivered through rushing floodwaters to families in need.
As the water receded, people joined forces to clear debris, clean roads, and remove mud from homes and schools. This shared effort reignited the flame of unity, helping the people of Central Vietnam overcome hardship with courage and continue rebuilding their lives after the floods.