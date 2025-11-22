Millions of Vietnamese hearts turn toward Central region in solidarity

Millions of hearts across Vietnam are turning toward the flood-stricken Central region in solidarity, communities in Ho Chi Minh City are joining hands to deliver compassion and timely relief to those in need.

In Ho Chi Minh City, hundreds of collection points for flood relief were swiftly set up overnight on November 21 and 22. Millions of residents have joined hands, contributing essential goods, food, and medicine with the shared hope of bringing timely support to those affected by flooding in the Central region.

At the headquarters of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, volunteers work tirelessly to load, unload, and arrange donated goods.

From the early morning of November 22, crowds began gathering at the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front at 55 Mac Dinh Chi Street in Tan Dinh Ward. The number of donors continued to grow throughout the day. On trucks and motorbikes were boxes of instant noodles, bags of clothing, and other essential supplies — all carefully packed with love and compassion for their compatriots in the flood-stricken Central region.

Nguyen Thi Minh Hang comes with her 10-year-old daughter Nguyen Vo Khanh Thi.

Among the first to arrive was Nguyen Thi Minh Hang (born in 1983, residing in Phu Tho Ward), who came with her 10-year-old daughter, Nguyen Vo Khanh Thi. Together, they brought clothing and daily necessities for donation and stayed on to help volunteers organize and transport the collected items.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Minh Hang stated that upon witnessing the large volume of donated goods, she felt compelled to assist in sorting and packing to ensure timely delivery to flood-affected areas. “In recent days, following the news, I have felt deep sympathy for those impacted. Although I wished to travel to the affected region, my child is still young, so I chose to contribute here. Despite the fatigue, I am grateful to join hands with everyone,” she said.

Arriving early at the headquarters of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Ms. Tran Thi Ngoc Nga worked alongside hundreds of volunteers to receive and organize donations. She was occupied with transporting goods from vehicles to the collection point. Despite perspiration and physical exhaustion, she expressed a sense of fulfillment. “Last night, I stayed here sorting goods until midnight. When I returned home, I felt restless, so I came back early this morning to continue. Thinking of the people who are lacking everything, I feel heartbroken,” Ms. Nga shared.

At No. 5 Dinh Tien Hoang Street in Ho Chi Minh City's Saigon Ward, the atmosphere was equally vibrant. Volunteers from the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Social Work Team gathered early to sort, arrange, and pack essential supplies in preparation for upcoming relief deliveries.

Head Vo Quoc Binh of the Volunteer Connection Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Social Work Center emphasized that each donation represents the collective sentiment of the city’s residents, particularly its youth, toward the people of Central Vietnam. He expressed hope that these contributions would provide encouragement and support, helping affected communities overcome challenges and stabilize their lives.

At the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross headquarters on April 30 Street in Phu Loi Ward, Ms. Tran Thi Hanh from Thu Dau Mot Ward delivered two large bags of medicine. She explained that after reading about the storm and flood situation on social media, she felt compelled to act. Early in the morning, she purchased essential medicines such as pain relievers, fever reducers, anti-diarrheal drugs, essential oils, bandages, cotton, and hydrogen peroxide. She then divided them into smaller packages for distribution, expressing her hope that these supplies would help alleviate difficulties faced by residents in the Central region.

On the morning of November 22, the Nha Be Commune Public Administration Service Center at 330 Nguyen Binh in Nha Be Commune was unusually crowded. Normally, this is the place where people come to do paperwork. Today, the hallways and waiting rooms were filled with boxes of instant noodles, sacks of clothes, blankets, candies, envelopes of cash. These were messages, feelings and sharing towards the people in the Central region who are struggling after the flood.

Ms. Huynh Thi Quynh Mai (born in 1996) was almost one of the first to arrive. She carried the sacks of clothes from her motorbike into the central lobby.

A total of more than 6 bags of clothes, announced by Ms. Mai, were mobilized from her friends, relatives, and colleagues. Previously, on the evening of November 21, these clothes were washed, dried, and neatly folded by everyone to be delivered this morning in time. Ms. Mai, visibly moved, stated that she hoped the essential supplies would be delivered to those affected as quickly as possible.

Previously, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Nha Be Commune and the Commune Public Administration Service Center launched the program "1,000 sets of old clothes to support the people of the Central region affected by floods".

Through the appeal, the center became a point of receiving old clothes, food, and necessities from organizations and individuals in the area. Staff, civil servants, union members, and association members will directly receive, classify, wash, pack, and then organize transportation to send to people in flooded areas.

People try to sort out clothes

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan