Military, police forces triumph over unpredictable weather on training ground

SGGP

Military and police units triumph over weather conditions on training ground for the mission A80, rigorously rehearsing in preparation for the parade to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day.

To ensure the best preparations for the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025), military and police units participating in the parade are rigorously rehearsing their marching, standing, and saluting movements at key locations including the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism, Vietnam National University, the Mobile Police Command Training Center, and the Mieu Mon Training Center.

1-5065-8214.jpg
Soldiers of the Chemical Corps under the Ministry of National Defense trains daily even in sunny or rainy conditions.

Despite the unpredictable weather in Hanoi, officers and soldiers from all units are training tirelessly, both day and night, to refine their movements and achieve their best performance for the National Day parade on September 2.

According to the proposed schedule, the review sessions will take place every Wednesday morning until August 24. From August 27 to August 30, there will be preliminary and final reviews at the State level in Ba Dinh Square.

psa-anh2-nam-8394-1359-3455.jpg
psa-anh12-dsc-3380-7947-2439.jpg
Alongside the participating forces in training, the young soldiers of the Fifth Corps must complete a relatively heavy curriculum on a daily basis.
psa-anh10-dsc-3127-5741-8790.jpg
In the sweltering heat, soldiers have to wear weighted leg straps and elevate their legs for 3-5 minutes, which required significant effort from many of them.
psa-anh19-dsc-3213-7552-6092.jpg
psa-anh21-dsc-2696-1214-9222.jpg
Every Wednesday, the units and groups will participate in joint training. The image shows the Southern Female Guerrilla group.
psa-anh23-dsc-2650-7801-3482.jpg
quany.jpg
The female military medical soldiers participate in joint training with other forces.
dsc-3073-5170-9646.jpg
The parade formation is divided into squads under the charge and guidance of disciplinary officers. Every movement of the soldiers is closely monitored and recorded to withdraw lessons.
dsc-0387-1706-5696.jpg
dsc-0406-6883-1051.jpg
dsc-3077-3276-2913.jpg
Each soldier wears a 2.1kg weight on each leg, totaling over 4kg for both legs. This is to increase the endurance of their leg muscles during parades and marches in the square and on the streets.
dsc-4021-2440-808.jpg
dsc-3132-6115-9089.jpg
dsc-3155-9579-7925.jpg
hoa.jpg
By Do Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

unpredictable weather training ground National Day parade

