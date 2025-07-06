Military, police forces triumph over unpredictable weather on training ground
Military and police units triumph over weather conditions on training ground for the mission A80, rigorously rehearsing in preparation for the parade to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day.
To ensure the best preparations for the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025), military and police units participating in the parade are rigorously rehearsing their marching, standing, and saluting movements at key locations including the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism, Vietnam National University, the Mobile Police Command Training Center, and the Mieu Mon Training Center.
Despite the unpredictable weather in Hanoi, officers and soldiers from all units are training tirelessly, both day and night, to refine their movements and achieve their best performance for the National Day parade on September 2.
According to the proposed schedule, the review sessions will take place every Wednesday morning until August 24. From August 27 to August 30, there will be preliminary and final reviews at the State level in Ba Dinh Square.