Thai Nguyen residents celebrate the inauguration of Na Bo bridge

A new bridge funded by Ho Chi Minh City brings joy and hope to the people of Na Bo village, Kim Phuong Commune in the northern mountainous province of Thai Nguyen on November 17.

At the inauguration ceremony of the new bridge

As part of a mission to support northern provinces in overcoming the aftermath of recent floods, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, together with the working delegation from the city, visited Kim Phuong Commune to hand over and inaugurate Na Bo bridge – a project sponsored by Ho Chi Minh City with a budget of VND7.5 billion (US$284,402).

From early morning, hundreds of Na Bo villagers gathered along the road leading to the ceremony. Colorful flags lined the path, while children held hands with their parents, eagerly awaiting the moment the long-anticipated bridge would be opened.

Many elderly residents were moved to tears as they witnessed for the first time a solid concrete bridge spanning the stream that had long divided the village during flood seasons.

“With this new bridge, not only will travel be safer, but trade in agricultural products and goods with the outside will also become more convenient, opening opportunities for local socio-economic development,” Nguyen Van Thin, a villager of Na Bo, said.

At the inauguration ceremony of the new bridge, with the presence of Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc

Another resident, Chung Thi Mi, expressed that the community had been waiting for this day for months saying that this is a precious gift from Ho Chi Minh City to the mountain people, a heartfelt gesture of solidarity as northern provinces strive to recover from natural disasters.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed his delight that the bridge is now officially in use, serving daily life and production. He encouraged local authorities to maximize the support’s effectiveness, quickly overcome disaster consequences, stabilize livelihoods, ensure community healthcare, and maintain uninterrupted education for children.

Following the severe damage caused by the country's storm No.3, internationally named Yagi in 2024, the Party, government, and dwellers of Ho Chi Minh City contributed over VND59.4 billion to help Thai Nguyen Province implement nine essential public projects, including roads, schools, and medical stations. Na Bo bridge is the first of these projects to be completed and put into operation.

After the inauguration, the delegation from Ho Chi Minh City visited and presented gifts to households in Kim Phuong Commune affected by the disaster.

Grandmother and grandchild rejoice as Na Bo Village inaugurates the new concrete bridge.

To Thi Bich Chau, former Vice Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, shares joy with local inhabitants when the new bridge makes travel more convenient.

Tran Kim Yen, former Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, talks with a local elderly woman.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents gifts to support households in Kim Phuong Commune affected by natural disasters.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan