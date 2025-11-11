Vietnam–India bilateral exercise on United Nations Peacekeeping 2025 opens

The opening ceremony was held by the Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam in coordination with the Ministry of Defense of India at the National Military Training Center 4 in the capital city of Hanoi.

Delegates from both sides perform the flag-raising ceremony for the two countries at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Tran Binh)

Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Head of the inter-sectoral working group and Deputy Head of the Ministry of National Defense's Steering Committee for Vietnam’s participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, presided over the opening ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by India’s Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh; India’s newly appointed Ambassador to Vietnam, Tshering W. Sherpa; representatives and commanders from the Ministry of Defense; and the participating forces from both countries.

Taking place in Vietnam from November 11 to 27 with nearly 300 personnel participating, the exercise aims to enhance professional skills, coordination capabilities and field training for engineering, medical and search-and-rescue units in preparation for deployment in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

At the same time, it contributes to strengthening the good defense cooperation between Vietnam and India in the field of United Nations peacekeeping within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Tran Binh)

Delivering his opening remarks, Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan affirmed that Vietnam and India have a long-standing traditional friendship, trust and close ties. The cooperation between the two countries in general, and bilateral defense cooperation in particular, has been continuously consolidated and developed.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Defence forces participate in the exercise. (Photo: SGGP/ Tran Binh)

The annual VINBAX exercise is the most vivid evidence of the increasingly substantive and effective development of cooperation between the two sides, especially as India remains the only international partner to date that has organized annual field exercises on United Nations peacekeeping together with Vietnam.

The formation of the two countries’ forces at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP/ Tran Binh)

Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan stated that following the success of VINBAX 2024 in India, VINBAX 2025 is the fourth bilateral field exercise on United Nations peacekeeping between the armed forces of the two countries.

India’s Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh affirmed that VINBAX 2025 is a vivid symbol of the strong development of defense cooperation between the Vietnamese and Indian armed forces.

India’s Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Tran Binh)

Over successive iterations, the VINBAX has become a key pillar of bilateral defense cooperation, reflecting India’s and Vietnam’s shared commitment to peace, stability and regional collaboration.

The Indian Ministry of Defence forces participate in the exercise. (Photo: SGGP/ Tran Binh)

In addition to professional activities, VINBAX 2025 also includes ceremonial events; sports, cultural and artistic exchange activities and cultural excursions, contributing to a deeper understanding and strengthening the bonds of solidarity, friendship and close relations among participants from both countries.

By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong