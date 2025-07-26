Multimedia

Naval parade to be presented firstly in celebration of National Day

The Vietnam People's Navy has urgently coordinated with relevant agencies and units to develop a plan to organize a parade of armed forces at sea in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Vietnam’s National Day.

11.jpg
A Kilo-class submarine operated by the Vietnamese navy is seen in Khanh Hoa Province, south-central Vietnam.

At noon on July 26, the Naval Services announced that a maritime parade in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa would be held as part of the upcoming National Day celebrations, with the participation of the Vietnam People's Navy, the Vietnam Coast Guard, the Border Defense Force, and Military Region 5. The Vietnam People's Navy will play a central role in the event, showcasing a range of strategic assets such as the 636 Kilo-class submarines, surface vessels, naval aircraft squadrons, and other specialized forces.

According to the Vietnam People's Navy, in recent weeks, participating units have developed detailed operational plans, selected elite personnel, and conducted intensive training exercises in preparation for the upcoming maritime parade marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

All equipment, weaponry, and technical assets designated for the event have undergone thorough inspection and maintenance to ensure optimal operational readiness. Military officials emphasized that the forces are fully prepared to perform under real-world conditions.

12.jpg
Practicing flag salute and national anthem singing at sea
13.jpg
14.jpg
A naval vessel conducts national flag hoisting ceremony
15.jpg
16.jpg
17.jpg
Naval units have commenced joint training exercises in preparation for the upcoming maritime parade.
18.jpg
19.jpg
20.jpg
21.jpg
Helicopters for naval missions
By Do Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh

