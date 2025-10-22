Cham community joyfully celebrates Kate Festival 2025

In Khanh Hoa Province, the 2025 Kate Festival is held over three days, from October 20 to 23, at three prominent Cham religious sites, including Po Klong Garai Tower in Do Vinh Ward, Po Rome Tower, and Po Inu Nagar Temple in Phuoc Huu Commune.
Mr. Nguyen Khac Ha, Deputy Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, extended his best wishes to the Cham community for a joyful and meaningful Kate Festival. He emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting the festival’s unique cultural values.
According to the Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Khanh Hoa Province, local authorities at all levels will continue to support the conservation of Cham cultural heritage and the development of the Kate Festival in the years ahead, aiming to elevate its status in line with its significance as a national intangible cultural heritage.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee, Dinh Van Tuan, emphasized that the Kate Festival at the Po Sah Inu Tower site has been revived since 2005 and is held annually to meet the spiritual and cultural needs of the Cham community. He noted that the festival has become the spiritual heart of local cultural activities, embodying rich elements of folk beliefs and religious traditions.
Alongside cultural and spiritual life, the economic conditions of the Cham people in Lam Dong have seen significant improvement, with rapid development that aligns with the broader progress of the nation.
The ceremonies were conducted with solemnity, featuring prayers for favorable weather, bountiful harvests, and national peace and prosperity. During the festival’s cultural activities, numerous traditional folk games, dances, and demonstrations of Cham weaving and pottery attracted large crowds of locals and visitors alike.
