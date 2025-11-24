Numerous volunteer kitchens across HCMC support flood-affected residents

During recent days, numerous ‘field kitchens’, with volunteer groups from Ho Chi Minh City, have been busy through the night, aiming to deliver timely meals to the flood-hit people in the South Central region.

Specifically, from November 21 until now, numerous residents in Binh Chau Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, have gathered at mobile kitchens to jointly prepare ingredients, cook and package over 1,100 boxes of anchovies cooked with peanuts and yellowtail fish that can be stored for a long time during cold, rainy days.

Residents of Binh Chau Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, prepare ingredients and cook meals.

Residents of Binh Chau Commune also wrapped more than 1,000 sticky rice cakes.

Similarly, in Ho Tram Commune, Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of November 23, staff and members of the Women’s Union, in coordination with the Phuoc Thuan Border Guard Station, wrapped and cooked over 400 sticky rice cakes.

On the morning of November 23, three charity kitchens of the Social Charity Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha attracted hundreds of monks, nuns and Buddhist followers to jointly prepare 10,000 meals to send to flood-affected residents in Khanh Hoa Province.

In the coming days, these kitchens will continue to cook and deliver meals to the flood-hit areas, averaging 10,000 to 15,000 servings per day.

In Ngai Giao Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, dozens of volunteers from the Thien Sinh charity group arrived in Khanh Hoa Province to set up a ‘field kitchen’ and directly serve local residents.

In Vung Tau Ward, on November 23, the bakery of Ms. Thanh Thien Baker, together with volunteers, quickly prepare thousands of dried buttered bread to deliver to residents in flood-hit areas of Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak provinces.

On the afternoon of November 23, more than 20 members of the Women’s Union in Di An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City gathered to prepare peanuts, sesame salt, dried anchovies, and package them for delivery on relief supply trucks.

By Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong