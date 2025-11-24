Numerous volunteer kitchens across HCMC support flood-affected residents
SGGPO
During recent days, numerous ‘field kitchens’, with volunteer groups from Ho Chi Minh City, have been busy through the night, aiming to deliver timely meals to the flood-hit people in the South Central region.
Specifically, from November 21 until now, numerous residents in Binh Chau Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, have gathered at mobile kitchens to jointly prepare ingredients, cook and package over 1,100 boxes of anchovies cooked with peanuts and yellowtail fish that can be stored for a long time during cold, rainy days.