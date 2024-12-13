Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's program lights up hope for vibrant future

A working delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on December 12 presented scholarships to students at Binh Lang Primary and Secondary School, Thanh Long Commune, Ha Quang District, Cao Bang Province.

The working delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and various benefactors visit and present gifts to students at Binh Lang Primary and Secondary School, located in Thanh Long Commune, Ha Quang District, Cao Bang Province.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong led the working delegation to visit and present gifts to students at Binh Lang Primary and Secondary School, located in Thanh Long Commune, Ha Quang District, Cao Bang Province, along with the participation of representatives of the People’s Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and the Education and Training Department of Ha Quang District.

This activity is part of the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” program, organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

Arriving at Binh Lang Primary and Secondary School, the organizer awarded 100 scholarships worth VND 1 million (US$39) each to students.

VPBank Finance Company Limited (FE Credit) donated 100 scholarships. In addition, the delegation also presented 500 gift packages including backpacks, raincoats and T-shirts worth VND250 million (US$9,840) to the Department of Education and Training of Ha Quang District to support disadvantaged students in the locality. The gifts were sponsored by KARDIA LABS Limited Company.

Binh Lang Primary and Secondary School is the furthest school from the center of Ha Quang District, at a distance of 76 kilometers. Most pupils live far from school, in sparsely populated areas with difficult access. Many of them travel 10 kilometers to attend school.

The school is located in Thanh Long Commune of Ha Quang District, where socio-economic conditions are still challenging and economic development mainly relies on agriculture.

At the beginning of September, persistent heavy rains and the impact of typhoon Yagi caused loss of life and property damage in Cao Bang Province with total damages exceeding VND1.123 trillion (US$44.2 million).

Notably, Thanh Long Commune experienced prolonged flooding, causing agricultural damage and affecting the lives of residents. The school had to suspend for more than two weeks and wait for floodwater to recede before resuming educational activities.

Principal of Binh Lang Primary and Secondary School Duong Van Long informed that the school has 243 students with over 70 percent being Dao ethnic minority group, and the rest being Tay, Nung ethnic minority groups. Over 70 percent of the students at the school are from poor or near-poor households.

These very practical and meaningful gifts not only help children of poor and marginalized communities to cope with the winter but also serve as meaningful encouragement for their studies.

Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, the organizing unit of the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” program, stated that over 49 years since its establishment in 1975, Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper, an organ of the Party Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City, has always demonstrated the responsibility of a Party newspaper.

In addition to information and propaganda duties, charity programs for the community and initiatives for social development, especially for students, have always been highlighted and carried on through generations of SGGP Newspaper journalists.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Huyen Huong