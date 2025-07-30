HCMC officials inspect key infrastructure projects

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong led a delegation to inspect two critical infrastructure projects, namely HCMC Ring Road 3 and Ho Tram - Long Thanh International Airport Expressway yesterday.

The delegation including representatives of related departments began at the Ring Road 3's starting point on Vo Van Kiet Street in Tan Thanh Ward.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong inspects the route of the Ho Tram - Long Thanh International Airport Expressway project.

During the inspection, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong and his delegation were briefed on three potential investment options for the projects, all proposed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The total investment figures presented are over VND20,321 billion, more than VND19,521 billion, and over VND18,756 billion, respectively. Notably, the State is slated to cover the site clearance costs, estimated at more than VND5,765 billion (US$220 million).

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong requested the Department of Finance, the Department of Construction, the Department of Agriculture and Environment and related localities to urgently complete documents, review planning, land, legal procedures to soon submit investment policies.

It is anticipated that by the first quarter of 2026, investors will be chosen and the site will be prepared; construction is projected to be finalized between the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2028.

The Ho Tram - Long Thanh International Airport Expressway project, stretching 42 kilometers, will feature four expressway lanes complemented by parallel roads on both sides, designed for a speed of 100 km/h. The total investment is estimated at approximately VND20,321 billion, utilizing a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. It is slated for completion by 2028.

Following the review of feedbacks from various units and departments regarding investment plans, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong urged relevant units to promptly carry out tasks in accordance with the proposed timeline. The critical task is to clarify the investment plan and the investment capital ratio to be presented to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the approval of the project investment policy during the session in August 2025.

In a concerted effort to carry out critical infrastructure development, the Vice Chairman has directed eight communes situated along the project route to urgently review all relevant planning and submit reports detailing any difficulties to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction. The department is tasked with synthesizing these reports and advising the People's Committee before August 15.

Regarding the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project, the Vice Chairman instructed the Department of Construction to update, and adjust related planning projects to ensure comprehensive synchronization. Concurrently, the Department of Agriculture and Environment will continue to review land use purpose conversions for forest, national defense, and rice lands, promptly proposing solutions to remove any obstacles. Localities through which the route passes are urged to be prepared for land acquisition and site clearance as soon as approval decisions are issued.

The city is committed to submitting investment policy documents as swiftly as possible to facilitate the timely progression of these projects, aiming to commence construction according to the Government's assigned plan and schedule.

These decisive actions underscore Ho Chi Minh City's resolute commitment to implementing a series of strategic transport infrastructure projects. The overarching goal is to establish a modern regional connectivity network, thereby fostering significant socio-economic development across the Southeast region.

