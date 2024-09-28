SGGP Newspaper extends sentiment to flood-prone pupils in Hanoi

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong met principals and pupils of the two schools who have been suffering from severe aftermaths due to typhoon Yagi, heavy rains and floods.
Through the “Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program launched by SGGP Newspaper, the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper presented gifts and VND300 million (US$12,188) of donations for each school to repair classrooms and replace educational materials and equipment damaged by the storm and waterlogging, and to assist pupils with disadvantaged circumstances.
The charity activity for natural disaster victims took place as a part of a conference among three Party newspapers Hanoimoi, Thua Thien – Hue and Sai Gon Giai Phong in the capital city of Hanoi.