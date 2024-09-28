National

SGGP Newspaper extends sentiment to flood-prone pupils in Hanoi

A working delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper yesterday visited Hop Tien B Primary School in My Duc District and Nam Phuong Tien Kindergarten in Chuong My District, which are flood-prone areas in Hanoi.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong presents gifts to pupils of Hop Tien B Primary School in My Duc District. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong met principals and pupils of the two schools who have been suffering from severe aftermaths due to typhoon Yagi, heavy rains and floods.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong presents gifts to pupils of Nam Phuong Tien Kindergarten in Chuong My District. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)

Through the “Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program launched by SGGP Newspaper, the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper presented gifts and VND300 million (US$12,188) of donations for each school to repair classrooms and replace educational materials and equipment damaged by the storm and waterlogging, and to assist pupils with disadvantaged circumstances.

By September 20, the floodwaters began to recede. After cleaning the environment and ensuring safety, Hop Tien B Primary School resumed its operations to welcome pupils back to the school on September 21. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)

The charity activity for natural disaster victims took place as a part of a conference among three Party newspapers Hanoimoi, Thua Thien – Hue and Sai Gon Giai Phong in the capital city of Hanoi.

By Quoc Khanh, Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

