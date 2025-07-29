Staff assigned to support residents, businesses in HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat Ward

This morning, a working group from Ho Chi Minh City, headed by Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong of the HCMC People's Council conducted a survey of the organization and activities in Tan Son Nhat Ward.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Thanh Danh of the Tan Son Nhat Ward People's Committee reports at the meeting

At the meeting with the working group, Vice Chairman Nguyen Thanh Danh of the Tan Son Nhat Ward People's Committee reported that during the previous period, the ward concentrated on organizing and distributing facilities and personnel, in addition to executing multiple strategies to guarantee the effective functioning of its operations.

At the Public Administrative Service Center, the ward has assigned officials to offer direct support and coordinate with agencies like the police, social security, and tax departments to streamline procedures for both citizens and businesses. Additionally, 4 to 6 members of the city youth union are mobilized daily to assist with administrative tasks and public services.

A leader of Tan Son Nhat Ward noted that the absence of unified regulations and guidelines for appointing and deploying accountants—both at the ward level and within specialized departments—has hindered the effective assignment of accounting personnel.

Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong speaks at the meeting

However, if the decision is made to allocate accounting personnel to specific specialized departments, it is essential to carefully evaluate staffing quotas and professional qualifications to meet the required accounting standards.

In closing the meeting, Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong of the HCMC People's Council praised the positive results achieved by Tan Son Nhat Ward. She expressed her hope that the locality would continue to enhance its local government model at the community level, ensuring it becomes more accessible and responsive to the legitimate concerns of the public.

She also proposed several key points, such as enhancing the supervisory role of the People's Council, effectively organizing and utilizing part-time staff, promoting digital transformation, and applying information technology in the implementation of tasks.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council emphasized that increasing the rate of online administrative processing is a priority at both the central and city levels. While residents of Tan Son Nhat Ward have begun to access and use online public services, the usage rate remains low. Therefore, the ward needs to intensify outreach and guidance efforts, and mobilize volunteer forces to help improve effective use within the community.

Ms. Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong urged pertinent departments to swiftly explore solutions aimed at easing challenges for the community and to arrange specialized training sessions to assist the ward.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated By Anh Quan