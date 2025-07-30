HCMC Delegation of NA Deputies pays tribute to former Party, State leaders

Member of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly (NA) Deputies, Nguyen Van Loi, visited and expressed gratitude to former leaders of the Party and State on July 30.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies, Nguyen Van Loi (L), visits former State President Truong Tan Sang. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Van Loi, paid visits to former State President Truong Tan Sang, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.

During the visits to the former Party and State leaders, Mr. Nguyen Van Loi provided information on the operation of the two-tier local government model in Ho Chi Minh City since July 1.

He also reported on key activities undertaken by the delegation since July 1, as well as outlined the main agenda for the coming time. Notably, these include commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the first Election Day of the Vietnamese National Assembly (January 6, 1946–2025) and a review of the activities of the 15th National Assembly Deputies Delegation of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2021–2026 term.

On August 8, the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies will hold a commemorative meeting to mark the 80th anniversary of the first Election Day of the Vietnamese National Assembly.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies, Nguyen Van Loi (R), wishes former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and his family good health and happiness. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Van Loi (L) pays a visit to express gratitude to former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation, Mr. Nguyen Van Loi extended his greetings. He wished former State President Truong Tan Sang and his family good health and happiness. He expressed deep gratitude for the former State President’s significant contributions to the Party’s revolutionary cause, which have helped enhance the nation’s stature and prestige, as well as strengthen the great national unity bloc.

The delegation paid a visit to express gratitude to former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day. Former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung served in the military and is a second-class wounded soldier. The Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation extended his best wishes for health and expressed deep appreciation for Nguyen Tan Dung’s outstanding contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, particularly in the efforts to defend and build the country.

During his visit to former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Mr. Nguyen Van Loi extended his best wishes for good health to Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan and his family. He also expressed sincere appreciation for Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan’s significant contributions to the development of both the country and Ho Chi Minh City, particularly during his tenure as member of the 15th National Assembly.

Mr. Nguyen Van Loi, hoped that the former leaders of the Party and State would continue to dedicate their passion, wisdom, and experience to making even greater contributions to the development of the country and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh