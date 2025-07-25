HCMC leaders pay tribute to fallen heroes on War Invalids and Martyrs Day

Ho Chi Minh City leaders on July 25 led delegations to attend memorial and incense offering ceremonies at martyrs' cemeteries in the city to commemorate the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2025).

The Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies offers flowers incense to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Binh Duong Martyrs’ Cemetery on July 25. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies, Nguyen Van Loi, and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, attended the memorial and incense offering ceremony at Binh Duong Martyrs’ Cemetery.

Also in attendance were leaders of municipal departments and agencies, officials and public servants from local communes and wards, members of the armed forces, and youth union members.

In a solemn atmosphere, the delegates respectfully laid wreaths and offered incense at the monument to the fallen heroes, observing a moment of silence to honor the great sacrifices of the heroic martyrs who bravely fought and laid down their lives for national liberation and the reunification of the country.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies, Nguyen Van Loi attends the memorial and incense offering ceremony at Binh Duong Martyrs’ Cemetery on July 25. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha offers incense to martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders and officials led by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to heroic martyrs and Vietnamese Heroic Mothers at HCMC Martyrs' Cemetery.

Attending the event were Prof. Dr. Vu Hai Quan, Director of Vietnam National University—Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM); Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, Vo Van Minh; along with other city leaders and representatives from municipal departments and agencies.

The leaders offered incense and flowers to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen soldiers and expressed profound gratitude to those who fought and sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation, as well as for the construction and defense of the nation.

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders and officials led by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc offers incense and flowers to pay tribute to heroic martyrs and Vietnamese Heroic Mothers at HCMC Martyrs' Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

At HCMC Cemetery, a delegation of officials from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council Vo Van Minh paid tribute and offered flowers and incense in remembrance of the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers; senior leaders of the Communist Party, the State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front; veteran revolutionaries; and generals and officers of the armed forces.

In addition, a delegation from the Party Committee of Military Region 7, along with affiliated units and Ho Chi Minh City armed forces led by Major General Tran Ngoc Minh, Deputy Commander of Military Region 7, visited and offered flowers and incense in tribute to the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, fallen martyrs, leaders of the Communist Party, the State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, veteran revolutionaries, and military generals and officers. The commemorative ceremonies took place at both Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery and Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) and Major General Tran Ngoc Minh offers incense to martyrs in HCMC Martyrs' Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates offer incense to martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates offer flowers in tribute at Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, Vo Van Minh (R), and Major General Tran Ngoc Minh offer incense to fallen heroes at Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates offer incense to fallen heroes at Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Trung, Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh