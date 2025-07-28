HCMC holds memorial ceremonies for fallen soldiers in Con Dao

A solemn incense-offering ceremony was held in commemoration of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2025) at Con Dao Memorial Temple in Hang Duong Cemetery on Con Dao Island, Ho Chi Minh City, on July 27.

HCMC's leaders and officials attend the incense-offering ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; former Vice State President Truong My Hoa; Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi; Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Nguyen Van Tho; and Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

The memorial ceremony commenced with Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen striking the great bell at Con Dao Memorial Temple nine times, a solemn gesture marking the beginning of the tribute.

In a deeply moving and sacred atmosphere, delegates performed a flag-raising ceremony and observed a minute of silence in remembrance of the nation’s forebears, heroic martyrs, and patriotic compatriots who sacrificed their lives and now rest in peace in Con Dao.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen strikes the great bell at Con Dao Memorial Temple nine times to mark the beginning of the tribute. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates perform a flag-raising ceremony and observe a minute of silence in remembrance of the nation’s forebears, heroic martyrs, and patriotic compatriots who sacrificed their lives and now rest in peace in Con Dao. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, emphasized the profound significance of July 27, a date that has been deeply engraved in the minds and hearts of generations of Vietnamese people over the past 78 years.

This day embodies the nation’s enduring values of gratitude and remembrance, ‘When drinking water, think of its source,’ and ‘When eating fruit, remember the one who planted the tree, he stated.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers incense in commemoration of heroes and martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen pays tribute to fallen heroes at Con Dao Memorial Temple. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi, offers incense in remembrance of fallen heroes. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents offer incense in remembrance during the memorial ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh