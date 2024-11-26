SGGP Newspaper, GrowMax Group award scholarships to poor students in Ha Giang

This morning, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and GrowMax Group continued their commitment to social responsibility by awarding scholarships to students in Ha Giang Province’s Yen Minh District who have been adversely affected by natural disasters.

Deputy Head Do Ngoc Quang of the Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in Hanoi awards scholarships to students.

This initiative represents a collaborative effort between Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and GrowMax Group aimed at providing scholarships to assist students in provinces impacted by natural disasters in 2024.

The delegation presented scholarships to students facing particularly challenging situations, including orphaned students from Yen Minh High School and Mau Due High School, both located in Yen Minh District. A total of VND40 million was given to students of each institution.

Twelfth-grade student Vang Thi Lan from the Giay ethnic group attending Mau Due High School, shared that her father passed away a decade ago. Due to challenging circumstances, her mother works in Ha Nam Province and returns home only a few times each year. Lan has three sisters; the eldest two are married, while the third sister also works away from home. As the youngest child, she remains at home to manage her own care and focus on her studies.

Northern Regional Director Dang Van Thanh of GrowMax Group awards scholarships to students.

Though facing significant challenges in her life, the young student perseveres, driven by her dream of higher education. Upon receiving a scholarship of VND4 million (US$157) from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and GrowMax Group, Lan expressed profound gratitude and stated her intention to meticulously save every valuable cent.

Over the course of November 25 and 26, GrowMax Group and Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper generously donated a total of VND400 million in scholarships to students in Meo Vac and Yen Minh districts of Ha Giang Province. The scholarships, ranging from VND2 million to VND4 million, were awarded to assist both poor and orphaned students.

By Phan Thao - Translated By Anh Quan