SGGP Newspaper conducts gift-offering visits on War Invalids, Martyrs Day

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper visited and presented gifts to 36 families and relatives of people who contributed to the revolution with difficult circumstances in Hung Long Commune, Dong Hung Thuan Ward, and Dong Thanh Commune, HCMC on July 28.

This was part of a series of SGGP Newspaper’s activities honoring those who rendered service to the nation on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2025).

A delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper visits and presents gifts in gratitude to families of revolution contributors in Hung Long Commune, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga)

Each gift, worth VND1 million (approximately US$38.16), included five vouchers for healthcare products at FPT Long Chau Pharmacy.

On this occasion, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper also presented 29 administrative maps for 2025, including both large and small sizes, to the Party Committee and People’s Committee of Hung Long and Dong Thanh communes.

Ms. Dinh Thi Phuong Thao, Vice Chairwoman of the Hung Long Commune People’s Committee, shared that Hung Long Commune was formed by merging three former communes of Hung Long, Qui Duc and Da Phuoc of Binh Chanh District.

The commune has a long-standing revolutionary tradition and is home to the Rach Gia historical site, which has been recognized as a city-level heritage site. Additionally, numerous families in the commune are policy beneficiaries and revolution contributors living in difficult circumstances.

A representative of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper extended best wishes for health to the revolution contributors and their family members in difficult circumstances who attended the event.

Following the visits, the newspaper will continue to deliver gifts, sponsored by FPT Long Chau Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company, directly to disadvantaged families of revolution contributors in Nhieu Loc, An Phu Dong and Hanh Thong wards in Ho Chi Minh City.

Some photos captured at the gift-offering visits:

By Viet Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong