HCMC launches “Sunshine Without Borders” campaign to aid Cuban schools

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, speaks at the event.

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) and the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association of HCMC hosted a gathering to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the Moncada Barracks uprising (July 26, 1953 – July 26, 2025) and to launch a fundraising drive to install solar power systems in Cuban primary schools under the theme “Sunshine Without Borders” on July 28.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, underscored that the historic Moncada uprising remains a profoundly meaningful milestone and a vivid testament to the enduring friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, a bond tempered by the trials of time.

He emphasized that despite the geographical distance, the two nations remain close at heart, describing Vietnam–Cuba relations as a “shining symbol of international solidarity, built through the sacrifices of generations.” Quoting Fidel Castro’s legendary pledge—“For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its own blood”— Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha called it an emblem of Cuba’s profound dedication and sacrifice for Vietnam.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha noted that Cuba is grappling with unprecedented challenges, especially a severe energy crisis that has disrupted daily life and deeply affected education. Many schools are struggling to maintain normal teaching activities as students learn under inadequate lighting and minimal facilities. “The future of an entire generation of Cuban youth is under serious threat, facing challenges far beyond what the country can resolve on its own,” he stressed.

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha praised HUFO and the HCMC Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association for their compassion and steadfast solidarity with Cuba. He called on the Vietnamese community to join hands in supporting the initiative, which seeks to equip Cuban schools with sustainable, eco-friendly solar power systems, ensuring stable electricity supplies and “bringing the light of knowledge to Cuban children.”

“Every contribution—whether financial, solar equipment, or innovative ideas to maximize resources—carries deep humanitarian meaning and provides invaluable encouragement to the Cuban people. We commit to managing all contributions transparently and effectively, with regular updates on progress and outcomes,” Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha affirmed.

Cuban Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada and Ms. Truong Thi Hien, Chairwoman of the HCMC Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association, present flowers to contributors supporting the installation of solar power systems in Cuban primary schools.

On behalf of the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha extended heartfelt appreciation for the initiative, which has also received support from HCMC Television, Sai Gon Giai Phong (Liberated Saigon) Newspaper, and HCMC Phu Nu (Women) Newspaper. He expressed confidence that with collective efforts from government agencies, businesses, social organizations, and benefactors, the campaign will succeed in “bringing a ray of hope to Cuban students.”

At the event, donors pledged more than VND1.6 billion (US$63,000), and contributions will continue to be accepted until November 30.

Representing the Cuban government and people, Ms. Ariadne Feo Labrada, Consul General of Cuba in HCMC, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Vietnamese authorities, businesses, friends of Cuba, and the Vietnamese people for their humanitarian solidarity. She especially thanked the HCMC media and organizing partners for their invaluable support in making the initiative possible, calling it “a vital contribution to the future of Cuban children.”

Ms. Ariadne Feo Labrada, Consul General of Cuba in HCMC, delivers a speech of gratitude.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan