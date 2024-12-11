SGGP Newspaper presents gifts to pupils in Quang Nam Province’s remote area

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in collaboration with various benefactors yesterday visited and presented disadvantaged pupils at primary schools in Quang Nam Province’s Dong Giang mountainous district.

The gift-offering program is part of the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” program, organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

This activity is part of the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” program, organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

As of December 10, the representative office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the Central region collaborated with Geruco - Song Con Hydro Power Joint Stock Company, Azalea Hotel & Apartment and various benefactors presented nearly 450 gifts, including winter clothes, milk and scholarships, to the first and second-grade students at A Ting Primary School, Jo Ngay Primary School and Song Kon Primary School in Dong Giang District.

Journalist Nguyen Hung, Head of the representative office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the Central region presents gifts to students. (Photo: SGGP)

The Head of the representative office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the Central region presents gifts to students. (Photo: SGGP)

The gifts not only help children of poor and marginalized communities to cope through the winter but also serve as meaningful encouragement for their studies.

For this activity, the representative office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the Central region received support from benefactors with a total value of nearly VND90 million (US$3,548).

Additionally, the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” program granted 26 scholarships worth VND500,000 (US$19.7) each to students with difficult circumstances in the locality.

By Pham Nga - Translated by Huyen Huong