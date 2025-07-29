HCMC establishes 19 task forces to oversee local Party congresses

The Steering Committee for the 2025–2030 Party Congresses in Ho Chi Minh City has issued Notice No. 02-TB/BCĐĐH, assigning tasks to its members.

The Steering Committee for the Party Congresses of Wards, Communes, Special Zones and Higher-level Party organizations for the 2025–2030 term under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, referred to as the Steering Committee, has issued Notice No. 02-TB/BCĐĐH, assigning specific tasks to its members. This notice replaces the previously issued Notice No. 01-TB/BCĐĐH.

Under Notice No. 02, the Steering Committee established 19 task forces, each led by a member of the Committee.

Among them, five task forces are headed by the deputy secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Members of the task forces include staff from support teams and officials assigned to oversee Party organizations at the ward, commune, special zone and higher levels. They come from the Organization Commission, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, the Inspection Commission, and the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Among them, task force No.1 is led by Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi works with local units on overall operational matters. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The unit will oversee, guide and inspect the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies, the Party Committee of Vietnam National University HCMC and the wards of Cat Lai, Hiep Binh, An Khanh, Tan Phuoc, Lai Thieu, Binh Tan, Binh Hung Hoa, Binh Tri Dong, An Lac, Tan Tao and Tan Hoa.

Meanwhile, task force No.2 is led by Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Deputy Head of the Party Congress Steering Committee Nguyen Van Duoc.

The unit is responsible for overseeing, guiding and inspecting the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the HCMC Military Party Committee and the wards of Saigon, Ben Thanh, Tan Dinh, Cau Ong Lanh, Di An and Con Dao Special Zone.

All task forces are responsible for developing their work plans in line with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee’s directives, ensuring the quality of both content and organization of the Party Congresses as assigned. They are also tasked with providing guidance, inspecting the preparation process and working directly with the Party organizations as assigned.

