SGGP Newspaper to help flood-hit people, pupils back to school after typhoon

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has raised over VND2 billion (US$81,593) from the public to support people in the Northern region who have suffered severe damage due to typhoon Yagi and its aftermaths.

A representative of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper arrives in flood-isolated areas in Mai Trung Village, Mai Dinh Commune, Hiep Hoa District, Bac Giang Province to present gifts to people on September 12. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Phuc)

The newspaper guaranteed to spend money to assist those in flood-ravaged areas due to typhoon Yagi; and through its "Lighting up faith - Overcoming difficulties in getting to school" program, SGGP Newspaper will build and repair schools and classrooms as well as support pupils back to school.

Typhoon Yagi, followed by its aftermaths has caused numerous deaths and missing persons and significant damage to the property, infrastructure and facilities in various Northern localities, notably, in two mountainous provinces of Yen Bai and Lao Cai.

In recent days, SGGP Newspaper has launched a donation event as well as called for donations from readers, partners and all of its officials and staff to make for typhoon, flash floods and landslide relief.

In response to SGGP Newspaper's call, many individuals, organizations, and businesses have spent their donations to the flood- affected people to help them overcome difficulties, recover quickly and return to normal life.

By Minh Truong - Translated by Huyen Huong