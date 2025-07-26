Over 3,000 people lit candles in tribute at martyrs’ cemeteries in HCMC

Ho Chi Minh City

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union hosted a candlelight tribute ceremony to honor fallen heroes on the evening of July 25.

The ceremony was simultaneously organized at four martyrs' cemeteries across the city, including Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery, the Martyrs’ Cemeteries in the former Ba Ria - Vung Tau and Binh Duong provinces, and Dau Tieng Commune Martyrs’ Cemetery, with the participation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders and over 3,000 people.

Attending the ceremony at the main venue, Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery, were Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai.

25-7-3-1096-9691.jpg
Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi lits candles in tribute to heroic martyrs at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery.
25-7-7-7227-7803.jpg
Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong lits candles in tribute to heroic martyrs at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery.

In a solemn and emotional atmosphere, the delegates extended a minute of silence to honor the heroic martyrs who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives for national independence, the people’s happiness and the cause of national reunification.

25-7-4-9242-6302.jpg
Soliders lit incense and candles in tribute to heroic martyrs.
25-7-5-2497-9505.jpg
A young person lits incense and candles in tribute to heroic martyrs.
25-7-6-5200-6769.jpg
A young solider lits incense and candles in tribute to heroic martyrs.

Immediately following the tribute ceremony, the Ho Chi Minh City leaders together with more than 3,000 people who are Youth Union members, students and children offered flowers and lit incense and 25,000 candles in remembrance at the gravesites of martyrs across the four cemeteries.

A representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union stated that on July 26 and July 27, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union will continue to organize a series of activities in Con Dao Special Administrative Zone to commemorate the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947- July 27, 2025).

Among meaningful activities is a flag-raising ceremony at the Flagpole Area; visits to Hang Duong and Hang Keo cemeteries; as well as visits and donations of books and equipment to Cao Van Ngoc Primary School, Le Hong Phong Secondary School and Vo Thi Sau High School.

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union will also visit and present gifts to former political prisoners, families of martyrs, people with meritorious service to the revolution, and armed forces currently serving in Con Dao Special Administrative Zone.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union will host a candlelight tribute ceremony and a commemorative art program marking the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day at Hang Duong Cemetery, including a memorial ceremony for heroic martyrs, revolutionary soldiers and patriotic compatriots who sacrificed their lives at Con Dao Temple.

