SGGP Newspaper, GrowMax Corporation present scholarships to pupils in Quang Ninh

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in cooperation with GrowMax Corporation yesterday presented scholarships to pupils at primary and secondary schools in Tien Yen District, Cam Pha City and Uong Bi, Quang Ninh Province.

These localities' schools in Quang Ninh Province are part of the destinations that SGGP Newspaper together with GrowMax Corporation, located in Loc An- Binh Son Industrial Park, Long An Commune, Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province, provided scholarships to pupils in the Northern provinces affected by natural disasters in 2024.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in cooperation with GrowMax Corporation bring scholarships to pupils with difficult circumstances in Quang Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)

According to Dang Van Thanh, Director of GrowMax Corporation in the Northern region, shared that over the past few days of the journey to Ha Giang and Tuyen Quang provinces, he observed countless difficulties that pupils in the remote areas are facing.

Dang Van Thanh, Director of GrowMax Corporation in the Northern region, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)

Therefore, he affirmed that in the coming time, GrowMax Corporation would call on partners and businesses to participate and support needy students in the Northwestern mountainous provinces via the charity program, launched by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

As disclosed by Diep Van Nguyen, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Hai Hoa Commune, Cam Pha City, the lives of residents remain very challenging after typhoon No. 3, Yagi, despite receiving attention from authorities at various levels.

With the spirit of mutual support, SGGP Newspaper and GrowMax Corporation have expressed love and compassion to the students in this mining region.

As of November 28, the delegation arrived at Cong Hoa Primary and Secondary School in Hai Hoa Commune to award 25 scholarships to students facing difficulties due to the impact of typhoon No. 3.

Sharing with SGGP Newspaper reporters, Principal of Cong Hoa Primary and Secondary School Hoang Van Tam indicated that the school has nearly 600 students. About 50 percent of whom are Kinh ethnic group and the rest belongs to other ethnic groups with difficult circumstances.

Some photos captured at the award ceremony in schools:

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong