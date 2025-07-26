Con Dao heads towards strategy on building green, smart, livable island model

Con Dao should be positioned as a green, smart and livable island, combining eco-tourism, heritage conservation and improved quality of life for residents, said Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc.

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee had a working session with the Party Committee and People’s Committee of Con Dao Special Administrative Zone on the afternoon of July 25.

The working session focused on discussing the operation of the two-tier local government system, the socio-economic development situation and preparations for the first Con Dao Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term.

During the session, leaders of Con Dao Special Administrative Zone proposed over 20 key recommendations to address challenges and promote sustainable development.

Among them was a proposal to orient Con Dao's development toward a “green and smart island”, aligned with long-term sustainability goals.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc praised the proactive and responsive spirit of Con Dao’s officials during the operation of the two-tier local government model.

At the same time, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized the need to address existing limitations such as inadequate information technology infrastructure and data transmission systems.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology was assigned to review the situation and consult the city on investing in a synchronized transmission network for Con Dao to ensure seamless connectivity.

Regarding development orientation, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc required to define Con Dao’s unique identity as the foundation for building a sustainable socio-economic development strategy.

He stated that Con Dao should be positioned as a green, smart, and livable island, combining eco-tourism, heritage conservation and improved quality of life for residents. Therefore, it is essential that any research and development plans for the Con Dao Special Administrative Zone must be aligned with preserving and promoting its local identity.

The Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee assigned relevant departments and agencies to develop a development strategy for the Con Dao Special Administrative Zone through 2030, with a vision toward 2050, and also directed the adjustment of Con Dao’s master plan based on updated data.

The strategy should focus on building a green, smart and livable island model, preserving the marine environment and promoting eco-friendly transportation.

