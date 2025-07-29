HCMC Management Board of Exporting Processing, Industrial Zones established

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha yesterday signed Decision No. 1625/QD-TTg on the establishment of the Management Board of Exporting Processing and Industrial Zones of Ho Chi Minh City.

Under the decision, the Management Board of Exporting Processing and Industrial Zones of Ho Chi Minh City was established based on the merger of the Management Board of Industrial Parks in Ba Ria – Vung Tau, the Management Board of Industrial Parks in Binh Duong and HCMC Exporting Processing and Industrial Authority (HEPZA).

Accordingly, the new management board operates directly under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, which will execute the state management functions over export processing zones and industrial parks within the city.

Besides, the board shall also be responsible for organizing and providing public administrative services and other support services related to investment, production, and business activities for enterprises operating in the zones in accordance with legal regulations.

The management board is a legal entity with its own seal bearing the national emblem and its own bank accounts. Its funding, covering administrative management expenses, public service activities, and development investment capital, is provided by the state budget according to approved plans and supplemented by other sources of funding as prescribed by competent authorities.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong