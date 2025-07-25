Delegation of HCMC leaders offers incense in tribute to martyrs

Numerous leaders from Ho Chi Minh City this morning attended incense-and flower-offering ceremonies in tribute to heroic martyrs at cemeteries and memorial temples in the city.

On the morning of July 25, a delegation from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee offered incense and flowers in tribute to heroic martyrs at Ben Duoc Martyrs’ Memorial Temple in An Nhon Tay Commune, Cu Chi Martyrs' Cemetery in An Nhon Tay Commune and Ho Chi Minh City Policy Cemetery in Phu Hoa Dong Commune.

At each venue, the delegation solemnly extended a moment of silence and expressed deep respect and gratitude for the immense contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and the heroic martyrs who bravely sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the nation.

The delegation extends a moment of silence to honor the heroic martyrs at Ho Chi Minh City Policy Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Tuyet)

Ben Duoc Martyrs’ Memorial Temple, where honors 45,639 fallen soldiers and civilians who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom during the two resistance wars against French colonialists and American imperialists.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi offers incense in tribute to heroic martyrs at the Ben Duoc Martyrs’ Memorial Temple in An Nhon Tay Commune. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Tuyet)

On the same morning, the delegation arrived at the Memorial House of Heroic Vietnamese Mother and Hero of the People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh in Tan An Hoi Commune to offer incense and flowers.

On the morning of July 25, another delegation from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong paid a visit to Ba Ria - Vung Tau Martyrs’ Cemetery, Ba Ria Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong lits incense in tribute at the graves of heroic martyrs. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vinh) Mr. Le Hoang Hai, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, lits incense in tribute at the graves of heroic martyrs. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vinh) Here, the delegates offered flowers and incense and solemnly laid wreaths in tribute to heroic martyrs and Heroic Vietnamese Mothers; as well as observed a minute of silence to express deep gratitude for their immense sacrifices for the independence and freedom of the nation in commemoration of the 78th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2025). Following the flower and incense offering ceremony, the delegates lit incense at each martyr’s grave to honor and pay tribute to their sacrifices.

By Cam Tuyet, Quang Vinh- Translated by Huyen Huong