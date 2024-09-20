National

SGGP Newspaper delivers relief to northern mountainous area hit hard by typhoon

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper delivered support to residents in Xuan Hoa Commune, Bao Yen District in the northern province of Lao Cai on September 19.

Representative of the SGGP Newspaper offers gifts to students and their parents of the Xuan Hoa semi-boarding secondary school for ethnic minority groups. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit is part of the SGGP Newspaper’s program to assist the areas hardest hit by the recent floods in the northern mountainous provinces.

Bao Yen District is home to the Nu village that was swept away by flooding and landslides triggered by typhoon Yagi a few days ago, leaving 95 people in 37 households dead or missing.

The Xuan Hoa Primary School 1 in Xuan Hoa Commune is the only school in the commune that has reopened since September 16. There are still two kindergartens, a primary school, a primary and secondary school, and a semi-boarding school for ethnic minority groups that remain unable to resume classes due to ongoing flooding, Head of the Xuan Hoa Primary School 1 Nguyen Thi Yen said.

Bui Duc Linh, an official from the Education and Training Department of Bao Yen District said that currently, only 37 out of 68 schools in the district have resumed classes. The remaining schools remain closed due to the ongoing risks of landslides and unsafe school facilities. It is expected that all schools in the district will resume classes by September 23.

The SGGP Newspaper provided financial support to 30 students and teachers of the Xuan Hoa semi-boarding secondary school for ethnic minority groups. Their houses were totally destroyed. They are currently living temporarily with acquaintances.

The SGGP Newspaper offers gifts to teachers of the Xuan Hoa Primary School 1 in Xuan Hoa Commune. (Photo: SGGP)
The SGGP Newspaper offers gifts to studens of the Xuan Hoa Primary School 1 in Xuan Hoa Commune. (Photo: SGGP)
The SGGP Newspaper offers gifts to students of the Xuan Hoa semi-boarding secondary school for ethnic minority groups. (Photo: SGGP)
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

