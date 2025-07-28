Ho Chi Minh City

Two-tier local government better serves megacity residents

With over 14 million residents, Ho Chi Minh City operates a two-tier local government system that, despite its inherent challenges for a city this size, has quickly shown remarkable improvements in public service delivery.

At the Public Administration Service Center of HCMC's Tam Binh Ward, civil servants guide people through administrative procedures.

When resident Nguyen Trong Nhan needed a certificate of marital status, he went to Tan Hung Ward to submit his application. At the ward's Public Administrative Service Center, he was guided by volunteer youth to use a self-service kiosk. After inserting his chip-based citizen ID into the scanner, selecting the required administrative procedure, and pressing a button, a completed application form with his personal information was printed.

The young man signed the form and waited for his number to be called. Excluding the wait time, the entire submission process took only about two minutes. Impressed by the kiosk, he commented that it was a helpful innovation, saving people from the hassle of printing forms and manually filling in information - a few simple steps on the touchscreen now suffice.

Director Nguyen Minh Thien of the Tan Hung Ward Public Administrative Service Center revealed how the ward is utilizing technology to streamline citizen services. A key innovation is their smart kiosk, which reads chip-based ID cards to automatically generate application forms. This ensures that no citizen waits longer than 20 minutes to submit a request, significantly reducing user confusion and saving staff valuable time on guidance and corrections.

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc is pushing for enhanced efficiency across all local public administrative service centers. He has directed communes, wards and districts to proactively organize service counter layouts and staffing to ensure convenience for citizens and businesses. Authorities are urged to adapt to local conditions, specifically to avoid overloads or processing delays exceeding 20 minutes.

Furthermore, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized the critical need for strict implementation of record digitization at every stage including intake, processing, and response. The goal is to reuse digitally stored information and connect it with national and sectoral databases, ultimately providing better service to both the public and businesses.

By stafff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy

