Partnership between Ho Chi Minh City and Japan’s Aichi Prefecture flourishes

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung yesterday received Ms. Hirose Noriko, Ho Chi Minh City’s Tourism Ambassador in Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

During the reception, the Ho Chi Minh City leader strongly affirmed that since forming a sister-city relationship in 2016, Aichi Prefecture has become one of Ho Chi Minh City’s strategic Japanese partners.

Over nearly a decade, the relationship between the two localities has grown strongly thanks to diverse and effective cultural, educational, tourism and economic exchange activities that have progressively deepened.

aichi-8676-4867.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung presents a souvenir to Ms. Hirose Noriko, Ho Chi Minh City’s Tourism Ambassador in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee especially appreciated the initiatives of Tourism Ambassador Hirose Noriko in connecting universities and coordinating the visit of a delegation from Saigon University to Aichi for exchanges.

Tourism Ambassador Hirose Noriko thanked the Ho Chi Minh City leader for warmly receiving her, and noted that the sister-city relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Aichi Prefecture has been deepening across various fields.

Ms. Hirose Noriko congratulated Ho Chi Minh City on the recent completion of its administrative boundaries expansion process and affirmed her continued commitment to fostering the relationship between Aichi Prefecture and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, and with Vietnam in general.

For nearly 30 years, serving as Tourism Ambassador and forming a deep bond with the city, Ms. Hirose Noriko expressed her belief that the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Aichi Prefecture is poised for even greater development.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

