SGGP Newspaper receives donation for disadvantaged pupils from Kardia Labs

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong receives the symbolized donation worth VND500 million (US$19,660) from Pham Minh Triet, Director of Kardia Labs Company (second from right). (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga)

On the morning of December 4, a representative of Kardia Labs Company Limited arrived at the headquarters of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper to present an oversized check symbolizing this company’s donation worth VND500 million (US$19,660) to support disadvantaged students affected by storms and floods through the charity program “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” launched by the newspaper.

Mr. Pham Minh Triet, Director of Kardia Labs Company Limited who directedly gave the donation, shared that typhoon No.3, internationally named Yagi, caused many severe consequences for people living in the Northern localities.

The Board of Directors and staff of the company want to donate 2,000 T-shirts, 1,000 backpacks and 1,000 raincoats with a total value of VND500 million (US$19,660) for disadvantaged pupils in Cao Bang Province affected by storms and floods through the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” program of SGGP Newspaper.

That shows mutual affection and solidarity from officials and staff of this company dedicated to needy students in Cao Bang Province and other localities to encourage their spirit of learning and overcoming difficulties to continue going to school.

Besides, the Director of Kardia Labs Company also hoped that the families severely affected by the storms and floods quickly recover from the consequences and stabilize their lives.

At the ceremony of receiving the donation, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong thanked the staff of Kardia Labs for their contributions to the SGGP Newspaper’s charity program to help pupils with difficult circumstances in remote areas nationwide.

She guaranteed that SGGP Newspaper would directly visit and hand over the gifts to needy pupils in Cao Bang Province and other localities as soon as possible.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong also hoped to continue receiving more support and cooperation from Kardia Labs Company Limited for the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” of SGGP Newspaper in the coming time.

By Viet Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong