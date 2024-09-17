SGGP Newspaper continues gifting scholarships, moon cakes to ethnic students

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper gave scholarships, bicycles, notebooks to over 200 underprivileged students and Khmer ethnic minority children in Vinh Chau Town on September 16.

The SGGP Newspaper collaborated with the Youth Union in Soc Trang Province and Vinh Chau Town People's Committee to host a Mid-Autumn Festival event, giving scholarships, bicycles, notebooks to over 200 underprivileged students and Khmer ethnic minority children in Vinh Chau Town.

At the gift-giving ceremony

During the event, Tran Tri Van, Vice Chairman of Vinh Chau Town People's Committee, delivered a message of greetings for the Mid-Autumn Festival written by General Secretary and President To Lam to youths and children.

At the same time, he expressed his thanks to SGGP Newspaper and other benefactors who accompanied and supported the locality by distributing gifts, scholarships, notebooks, benefiting underprivileged students and ethnic minority children in the province to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, so enhancing their ability to overcome challenges and excel academically.

The organizing committee presented 200 gifts, including moon cakes, lanterns, notebooks; 20 scholarships each worth VND1 million, 10 bicycles, 2,000 notebooks for ethnic minority children and poor children in Vinh Chau town.

Receiving gifts from the organizers, fourth-grade student Kim Nha Yen at Vinh Hai 2 Primary School enthusiastically expressed that this was her first Mid-Autumn Festival which she was presented with a bicycle, lanterns, and cakes.

Speaking at the program, journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi, Permanent Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, said that for SGGP Newspaper, social work - charity is identified.

He added that most recently, when super typhoon Yagi ravaged localities in the northern region, resulting in extensive destruction of persons and property, SGGP Newspaper promptly initiated a campaign urging readers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to collaborate in providing assistance.

The newspaper's staff and reporters directly transported and delivered billions of Vietnamese dong including food, clothing, medicine, and lifebuoys to assist those in storm-affected and flood-prone regions like Co To Island of Quang Ninh Province and Lang Nu Hamlet of Lao Cai Province in their recovery from the natural catastrophe.

According to him, the Mid-Autumn Festival program with presentation of scholarships, bicycles, and notebooks was held in Vinh Chau Town of Soc Trang Province to help disadvantaged children have a joyful and warm Mid-Autumn Festival and gain more motivation to overcome difficulties and study well.

In related news, Kon Pia School yesterday noon received gifts of scholarships, moon cakes, and notebooks from SGGP Newspaper, in collaboration with Dak Ha Commune Party Committee and Kon Tum Newspaper, for Xo Dang ethnic students in the school.

On the day of the presentation ceremony, Dak Ha Primary School officially declared the opening of a free afternoon kitchen for 87 students at Kon Pia village school who face challenges traveling to school due to distance. As a result, this school year, the institution will prepare complimentary afternoon meals and deliver them to school to provide nourishment for over 170 students.

In addition to the support from the fund to support poor students in the Central Highland provinces, to generate additional revenue for the development of this charitable endeavor, teachers will augment their animal husbandry and vegetable cultivation activities.

Moreover, the delegation of SGGP newspaper presented Kon Pia school with 6.5 quintals of rice and three scholarships each worth VND500,000 to three poor students with good academic performance and 100 moon cakes for students and teachers of the school; plus, the mission team gave 261 notebooks to local students.

On the same day, the delegation continued to present 600 Mid-Autumn gifts to 600 children in Kon Pia village of Dak Ha Commune as well as awarded seven scholarships each worth VND500,000 to students of Tu Mo Rong Ethnic Minority Secondary School.

By Huu Phuc -Translated By Dan Thuy