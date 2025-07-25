Over 15,500 dengue fever cases reported in Ho Chi Minh City since early 2025

Ho Chi Minh City has recorded 15,546 dengue fever cases since the beginning of the year, an increase of 158 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Among the cases were ten deaths.

The data was provided by Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control Nguyen Hong Tam at a brief press conference regarding socio-economic issues, jointly held by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization and the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports on the afternoon of July 24.

During the working session, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security also provided updates on inspections and efforts to encourage the removal of iron-barred “tiger cages” in the balcony of apartments and houses and the opening of emergency escape routes in apartment buildings and multi-unit residences.

As of now, 1,064 apartments have been dismantled, and secondary emergency exits through “tiger cages” have been created. However, 1,457 apartments have yet to comply, posing significant fire safety risks.

The city continues to inspect, urge and guide residents to follow fire prevention and safety regulations.

Also at the press conference, Director of the Center for Economic Application Consulting under the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies Le Thanh Hai noted that battery disposal and recycling are critical issues in the shift to electric vehicles.

The Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies hoped that a network of standard-compliant battery recycling plants would soon be established, aiming to reduce pollution risks and promote green industrial growth.

As reported by the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control on July 24, a case of pertussis, known as whooping cough, was newly confirmed in an infant, over one month old, in Long Dien Commune.

The child had not yet reached the eligible age for the pertussis vaccine. The infant recovered after treatment and was discharged home.

