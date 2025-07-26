HCMC leader reviews two-tier local government operations in Tan Dong Hiep Ward

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh yesterday conducted a field visit to the Public Administration Service Center of Tan Dong Hiep Ward.

Additionally, he had a working session with key local leaders to discuss difficulties and proposals during the initial phase of officially operating the two-tier local government system.

Delivering his speech at the working session, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh praised the initial results of Tan Dong Hiep Ward, highlighting the free breakfast service model at the administration center which is considered as a commendable initiative that should be promoted.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh discusses solutions to address challenges in operating the two-tier local government system with key leaders of Tan Dong Hiep Ward. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Trung)

Chairman Vo Van Minh also urged the ward leaders to comprehensively implement solutions for carrying out borderless administrative procedures, digitization of documents and papers, and further shorten the processing time for administrative tasks, especially those related to land issues.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh surveys the Public Administrative Service Center of Tan Dong Hiep Ward. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Trung)

Regarding preparations for the upcoming ward-level Party Congress, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh noted that Tan Dong Hiep Ward still has room for development, needs to identify major issues and key infrastructure projects that would have a broad impact on overall development, and add them to the ward-level Party Congress's documents.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong