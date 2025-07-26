HCMC leader reviews two-tier local government operations in Tan Dong Hiep Ward

Additionally, he had a working session with key local leaders to discuss difficulties and proposals during the initial phase of officially operating the two-tier local government system.
Delivering his speech at the working session, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh praised the initial results of Tan Dong Hiep Ward, highlighting the free breakfast service model at the administration center which is considered as a commendable initiative that should be promoted.
Chairman Vo Van Minh also urged the ward leaders to comprehensively implement solutions for carrying out borderless administrative procedures, digitization of documents and papers, and further shorten the processing time for administrative tasks, especially those related to land issues.
Regarding preparations for the upcoming ward-level Party Congress, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh noted that Tan Dong Hiep Ward still has room for development, needs to identify major issues and key infrastructure projects that would have a broad impact on overall development, and add them to the ward-level Party Congress's documents.