HCMC’s leader extends gratitude to policy beneficiary families, war invalids

A delegation led by Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, visited and presented gifts to outstanding policy beneficiary families who have made significant sacrifices for the nation on July 25.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Be. (Photo: SGGP)

The visits aim to mark the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2025).

During visits to policy-beneficiary families, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, affirmed that he city will continue to make efforts to effectively implement the gratitude policies.

He also emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting the nation's enduring tradition of “when drinking water, remember its source” and “when eating fruit, remember the one who planted the tree,” ensuring that these deeply rooted values and moral principles remain alive in the hearts and minds of current and future generations.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, visits Mr. Tran Van Trung. (Photo: SGGP)

At Ban Co Ward, the delegation visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Be, 85. Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi offered warm regards and extended their wishes for good health to the Vietnamese Heroic Mother. He expressed deep emotion and heartfelt respect for her immense sacrifices in the struggle for national liberation and reunification.

He extended his best wishes for her continued longevity, happiness, and good health, affirming that she remains a steadfast source of inspiration and spiritual strength for her family and future generations.

On the same day, the delegation visited the families of Mr. Tran Van Trung, 58, and Mr. Huynh Lap Hien, 59, war invalids residing in Nhieu Loc Ward; and Mr. Pham Van Dong, 73, a former resistance fighter affected by exposure to toxic chemical agents during the war, living in Xuan Hoa Ward.

The delegation visits the family of Mr. Tran Van Trung. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi sends his best wishes to Mr. Pham Van Dong. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi conveyed his deep gratitude for their sacrifices and loss of physical health in the cause of building and firmly protecting the Fatherland.

He also sent his best wishes to all war veterans and their families to always live happily and healthily and to continue to be a shining example for their children and grandchildren. He hoped that wounded soldiers would join hands with the localities in the city’s development.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, affirmed that the city’s Party, government, and people always remember and deeply value the great contributions of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, fallen soldiers, wounded veterans, and all those who have rendered service to the nation.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh