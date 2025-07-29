HCMC accelerates urban redevelopment along canals, waterways

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, has directed relevant departments to accelerate the implementation of the Urban Redevelopment and Canal-Side Housing Relocation Plan for the 2025-2030 period.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong yesterday issued a directive regarding the Urban Redevelopment and Canal-Side Housing Relocation Plan for the 2025-2030 period in the wards of Chanh Hung, Phu Dinh, and Binh Dong.

HCMC accelerates canal-side housing redevelopment.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong assigned the People’s Committees of Chanh Hung, Phu Dinh and Binh Dong Wards to review and comprehensively adjust the 1/2000-scale zoning plans to match the newly defined administrative boundaries.



The revised planning documents must be completed and submitted to the Department of Construction by October 31, for appraisal and subsequent submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for approval by November 15, 2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance is chaired and responsible for coordinating the review of proposals from the Binh Dong Ward People’s Committee regarding capital allocation for compensation, resettlement, and land acquisition projects in the initial phase. The capital allocation will be part of the 2026–2030 medium-term public investment plan, ensuring no duplication and consistent, synchronized implementation.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction will review the list of social housing and resettlement projects in the afore-mentioned wards and forward them to the HCMC Department of Finance for consideration and inclusion in the medium-term public investment funding.

As for the Urban Redevelopment and Canal-Side Housing Relocation Plan for the 2025-2030 period, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction is urgently reviewing and expanding the project scope to cover newly formed administrative units.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong