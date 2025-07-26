HCMC’s departments urged to implement zoning plans in new administrative units

The HCMC People’s Committee on July 25 delegated the Department of Construction to urgently implement planning, land management, construction, and urban order in accordance with the new situation following the administrative boundary merger.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Construction to urgently coordinate with relevant agencies to provide advice to the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee on the implementation of the directives outlined in Official Letter No. 18-CV/TU dated July 17, 2025, issued by the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The focus is on reviewing, updating, and supplementing land use plans, construction planning, new rural development strategies, and sectoral plans to align with the master plans of Ho Chi Minh City, the former provinces of Binh Duong, and Ba Ria–Vung Tau for the 2021–2030 period, with a vision to 2050; developing and implementing sub-zoning plan, detailed plan at 1:2000 scale in newly established administrative units; completing the administrative boundary maps of wards, communes, and special zones following the merger to serve as the basis for state management of land and construction order; clearly publicizingg the conditions under which construction permits are exempted in accordance with legal regulations, ensuring that residents can easily access and comply with these provisions.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Construction to develop a coordination regulation among the Department of Construction, the City Inspectorate, People's Committees of communes, wards and relevant units to enhance management effectiveness in planning, land, construction, and urban order. The directive emphasizes addressing shortcomings in inspection and administrative sanctioning, preventing the dumping of responsibilities and the legalization of violations. Simultaneously, agencies are urged to strongly apply information technology and digital transformation while expanding successful models implemented in previous years. All these tasks are to be completed by August 2025.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh