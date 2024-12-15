SGGP Newspaper shares difficulties with Cao Bang Province’s teachers, schoolers

From December 12 to December 14, a working delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in coordination with various benefactors presented gifts to four schools in Cao Bang Province.

The activity was part of the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” program, organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

During a three-day journey, the delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and various benefactors visited teachers and students in remote areas in difficult circumstances in districts of Ha Quang, Nguyen Binh, Bao Lac and Bao Lam.

The delegation donated nearly VND800 million (US$31,500) in cash and gift packages worth VND600 million (US$23,600) including winter clothes, backpacks, raincoats and T-shirts; also gave 126 phones and 100 portable chargers to Quang Thanh Commune of Nguyen Binh District and Coc Pang Commune of Bao Lac District to support digital transformation for residents here.

The working delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and various benefactors visit and present gifts to students at Quang Lam Primary, located in Quang Lam Commune, Bao Lam District, which is the furthest and most impoverished school in Cao Bang Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

As of December 14, the delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper arrived at Quang Lam Primary School, located in Quang Lam Commune, Bao Lam District, which is the furthest and most impoverished school in Cao Bang Province. Most students are the H'mong ethnic people. Here, the organizer awarded scholarships to students.

As disclosed by Vice Principal of Quang Lam Primary School Nong The Anh, the primary school has 952 pupils, who are primarily the H'mong ethnic people from poor or near-poor households.

Coc Lung and Nam Moong are the furthest areas so teachers have to walk several hours to schools every day.

As most of the students at these areas come from poor families and face language barriers, teachers must be very patient.

Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, offers gifts to Coc Pang Semi-Boarding Primary School for Ethnic Minorities in Coc Pang, Bao Lac District, Cao Bang Province. (Photo: SGGP/Quang Phuc).

To share the difficulties with Quang Lam Primary School, SGGP Newspaper offered 100 scholarships worth VND1 million (US$39) each to needy students.

Beyond scholarships, representatives of SGGP Newspaper also donated gifts worth VND250 million (US$9,840), including 500 backpacks, raincoats and T-shirts to the Department of Education and Training of Bao Lam District for local needy students. These items were sponsored by KARDIA LABS Company Limited.

According to Vice Chairman of Quang Lam Commune People's Committee Sam Ngoc Chiem, nearly 70 percent of residents are poor, mostly the H'mong ethnic minority group suffering from difficulties and having limited access to education.

The precious attention and support of SGGP Newspaper and sponsors bring a significant spiritual motivation for students to gradually overcome difficulties and light up hope for a vibrant future.

These practical and meaningful gifts not only help children of poor and marginalized communities cope with the winter but also serve as meaningful encouragement for their studies.

In her speeches at the award ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong, said that comprehending the challenges of living in the country’s remote areas, SGGP Newspaper hopes to partially share difficulties with teachers and students.

Recently, after typhoon Yagi, SGGP Newspaper organized various delegations to visit and give supports to many provinces severely affected by the typhoon's aftermaths, such as Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Ha Giang, Cao Bang and Quang Ninh provinces; supported schools, teachers and students to quickly overcome difficulties and encourage them in their studies and lives.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong