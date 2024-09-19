SGGP Newspaper receives over US$93,000 donations for natural disaster-hit people

By the end of September 18, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper received over VND2.3 billion (US$93,295) of public donations to share the loss and difficulties of natural disaster-hit people in the Northern region.

The donations came from readers, agencies, benefactors and partners together with the newspaper's staff, reporters, editors and employees to help people in the Northern region, assist the affected localities repair schools and classrooms and students return to school after the storm and floods.

Representatives of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper receive VND50 million (US$2,028) in donation from lecturers and students of UEF for people in the Northern region who have been suffering from damages due to typhoon Yagi, landslides and flash floods. (Photo: SGGP/ Tan Ba)

On September 19, Doctor Ho Vien Phuong, Vice President cum Chairman of the Labor Union of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and Finance (UEF) was present at SGGP Newspaper's headquaters to grant an amount of VND50 million (US$2,028) donated for people in the Northern region who have been suffering from damages due to typhoon Yagi, landslides and flash floods.

The amount mentioned above was part of the total amount of VND500 million (US$20,226) UEF has mobilized for the North.

Receiving the VND50 million donation, a representative of SGGP Newspaper expressed appreciation to the sentiments of lecturers and students of UEF.

SGGP Newspaper will continue to be a prestigious bridge to send the sentiments of agencies, enterprises and benefactors to affected people in the Northern region.

Officials and reporters from the SGGP Newspaper representative office in the capital city of Hanoi are preparing goods for those affected by typhoon Yagi, landslides and flash floods.

SGGP Newspaper has launched a campaign to support people in the Northern region on September 9, 2024 in response to the implementation of the official letter No.1574-CV/TU dated on September 9, 2024 of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on directing support works to localities suffering from damages due to super typhoon Yagi and the official letter No. 8459/MTTQ-BTT of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City on propaganda and calling for donations from people for those who have been suffering from losses and damages due to the third storm this year.

By Ham Luong- Translated by Huyen Huong