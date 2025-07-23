HCMC Party Chief visits wounded soldiers, revolutionary contributors

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen yesterday led a central government delegation to visit and present gifts to Long Dat Nursing Center for Wounded Soldiers and National Devotees, Ho Chi Minh City.

This is part of meaningful activities commemorating the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2025).

At the venue, the city’s Party Chief extended his warm regards and deep gratitude to the wounded and sick soldiers, as well as people with meritorious services to the country's revolution.

He also thanked to their families and relatives, and the dedicated medical staff at the center for their support and care, which have helped the wounded soldiers overcome illness and persistent pain resulting from their injuries.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that wounded soldiers and those with meritorious service are a great source of inspiration for the current generation to continue building and defending the nation.

The current generation remains grateful for the sacrifices of those who came before, who laid the foundation for the country’s progress and international standing.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary encouraged the medical staff at Long Dat Nursing Center for Wounded Soldiers and National Devotees to continue their dedicated care for wounded soldiers and those with meritorious service.

Ho Chi Minh City will continue to pay more attention, invest in and support the center to fulfill its functions and responsibilities, ensuring better care so that wounded soldiers, sick veterans and those with meritorious service can enjoy improved and more comfortable living conditions, added he.

As reported by Doctor Tong Duc Binh, Director of Long Dat Nursing Center for Wounded Soldiers and National Devotees, the center now cares for and provides rehabilitation treatment for 31 wounded and sick soldiers from 12 provinces and cities nationwide, and undertakes the health and primary care of 14 wounded and sick soldiers from Ho Chi Minh City



On the same day, a Ho Chi Minh City delegation led by Mr. Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission, visited and presented gifts to exemplary policy beneficiary families on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

The delegation visited the private houses of Ms. Huynh Thi Chuyen, a former revolutionary imprisoned during the resistance; Mr. Pham Van Kha, a 3/4-grade wounded soldier; Mr. Tran Anh Dung, a 4/4-grade wounded soldier; and Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Danh, a 1/4-grade wounded soldier.

