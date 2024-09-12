SGGP Newspaper visits, supports storm victims in Quang Ninh

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper yesterday came to Ha Long City in the Northern province of Quang Ninh to deliver financial aid to 25 households suffering severe losses due to Super Typhoon Yagi.

SGGP Newspaper is distributing financial aids to households severely affected by Typhoon No.3 in Hong Hai Ward of Ha Long City



Each affected household received a donation of VND2 million (US$81.5). These families had experienced significant property damage, leaving them homeless and dependent on the hospitality of relatives.

Le Thi Nghi, a resident of Group 4a in Neighborhood 1A shared that her house was severely destroyed, forcing her to seek shelter with relatives. She expressed gratitude to SGGP Newspaper for being the first organization to visit and provide support during their time of need.

Secretary Luu Manh Tuan of the Hong Hai Ward Party Committee is helping SGGP Newspaper to deliver financial aids to local residents



Secretary Luu Manh Tuan of the Hong Hai Ward Party Committee expressed his appreciation for SGGP's immediate support and assistance to the most affected residents. He also appealed for continued support from other organizations to help the people of the ward recover.

He then informed that the ward had mobilized 1,557 people to clear debris and fallen trees from over 1,300 affected areas. Additionally, 24 houses had collapsed, and 428 were damaged beyond repair.

Many uprooted trees are still occupying the streets in Ha Long City



The ward was facing shortages of equipment, manpower, and communication services due to the extensive damage and temporary termination of electricity and water supplies. Adding to that is continuous adverse weather to prevent support teams from reaching people in need.

A survey conducted by SGGP reporters on the same evening revealed that many streets in Ha Long City, the epicenter of the storm, were still littered with fallen trees. More manpower, equipment, and support are called upon to clean the streets and restore communication lines.

SGGP Newspaper, with the approval of its Party Committee, Editorial Board, and Trade Union, has launched a fundraising campaign to provide timely and effective support to families in the North who have suffered personal and property losses due to natural disasters. All staff, reporters, and employees of SGGP Newspaper contribute one day's salary to this relief effort, which will be channeled through the HCMC Civil Servants' Trade Union. The campaign was launched in compliance with Official Dispatch No. 1574-CV/TU dated September 9, 2024, issued by the HCMC Party Committee, which directed support for provinces affected by Typhoon Yagi (Storm No. 3), and in response to Official Dispatch No. 8459/MTTQ-BTT from the Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Branch regarding the mobilization of support for storm victims, as well as an open letter dated September 10, 2024, from the HCMC Civil Servants' Trade Union calling for assistance to flood and storm-affected regions in the North; and in the spirit of 'Ho Chi Minh City standing with the entire nation,' exemplifying the profound sense of national unity and solidarity.



In related news, Ba Che District in Quang Ninh Province has recently endured a historic flood triggered Super Typhoon Yagi (Typhoon No.3). Prolonged heavy rainfall, coupled with upstream flooding, led to widespread inundation, isolating numerous communities, and submerging hundreds of households in the town of Ba Che and neighboring communes. Agricultural losses, particularly in terms of crop damage, were significant, with approximately 150 hectares of cultivated land affected.



Despite the severity of the disaster, the proactive implementation of disaster prevention measures has been made to protect people. Post-flood recovery efforts were swiftly mobilized, with local authorities and emergency services working tirelessly to clear debris, repair infrastructure, and provide assistance to affected residents.

Priority was given to restoring electricity and telecommunications services, ensuring a swift resumption of power supply and maintaining stable network connectivity in the area. Continued support will be provided to schools, district health centers, and town health stations to facilitate the cleanup of mud and debris, improve sanitation, and ensure the provision of medical services to residents and uninterrupted education for students.

As the primary force in disaster response, information agencies, police, military, and other frontline units have proactively coordinated efforts before, during, and after Typhoon No. 3. These efforts included disseminating warnings, assisting with evacuations, ensuring public safety, and maintaining order in affected areas.



As a locality that experienced widespread flooding due to the severe flood, Ba Che Town proactively implemented prevention and control measures, thereby ensuring the absolute safety of its residents. With the support of local authorities and emergency services, communities are now working together to clean up homes, remove debris, restore essential services, and ensure environmental sanitation. Efforts are also underway to restore transportation infrastructure. The goal is to quickly return the town to normalcy.

Local residents expressed gratitude for the prompt response and support provided by the government and relief agencies. They also demonstrated a strong sense of community resilience, vowing to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the disaster. The successful disaster response in Ba Che District serves as a testament to the effectiveness of proactive disaster preparedness and community collaboration.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam