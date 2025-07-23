HCMC People’s Council convenes second session to tackle key post-merger agendas

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council has just convened the second session of the 10th-tenure council (2021–2026), its mid-2025 regular meeting.

The session is scheduled for July 24 at the Conference and Exhibition Center Hall, No.1 Le Loi Street, Binh Duong Ward, HCMC.

The council is expected to welcome and hear directives from Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

Deputies of HCMC People's Council

The session will focus on reviewing the city’s socio-economic performance for the first half of 2025 and outlining tasks and solutions for the latter half of the year. Delegates will also discuss the results of the thematic oversight program on the implementation of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 by the National Assembly, which pilots special mechanisms and policies for HCMC’s development.

Key deliberations will include proposals on incentive policies and support for investors involved in the renovation and reconstruction of apartment buildings across the city; regulations on revenue assignment, expenditure responsibilities, and the percentage distribution of revenues among budget levels in 2025, using a streamlined process.

The council is also slated to review and approve a wide range of matters under its authority. These include budget allocation norms for State agencies in HCMC for 2025; a resolution defining the functions, tasks, powers, and organizational structure of the HCMC Food Safety Department after the consolidation of provincial-level administrative units; and regulations on fees, charges, and financial management mechanisms for services supporting educational activities in public schools during the 2025–2026 academic year.

Other agenda items include adopting the public investment plans inherited from three localities prior to the merger and authorizing the HCMC People’s Committee to adjust the city’s medium-term (2021–2025) and annual (2025) public investment plans; reviewing estimates of State budget revenue, the city’s 2025 revenue–expenditure plan, and allocation schemes; as well as approving proposals on street naming and route adjustments.

As part of the session, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC will report on its participation in building the city’s administration during the first half of 2025. The HCMC People’s Procuracy and People’s Court will present their mid-year performance reports and key priorities for the remainder of the year.

Following the merger, the HCMC People’s Council now has 205 deputies. At its first session on July 1, the 10th-tenure council completed the consolidation of its committees and staff, merging the Office of the HCMC Delegation of NA Deputies with the Office of the People’s Council and establishing four standing committees namely the Economic and Budget Committee, Legal Committee, Urban Committee, and Culture–Society Committee.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan