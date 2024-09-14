SGGP Newspaper receives US$81,500 of public donation for flood-hit people

As soon as calling for donations to assist flood-hit people in the Northern region, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper received over 2 billion (US$81,500) from the public by the end of September 14.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Dau, the owner of Nhu Lan Bakery donates VND1 billion (US$41,000) for the Northern people to overcome the aftermaths after supper typhoon Yagi. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga)

As of September 13 dusk, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Dau, the owner of Nhu Lan Bakery in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City arrived at the head office of SGGP Newspaper to donate VND1 billion (US$41,000) for the Northern people to overcome the aftermaths after supper typhoon Yagi.

Mrs. Dau shared that recently, she has read articles and updated the latest news regarding natural disasters in the Northern region.

She expressed her deep sympathy for the beloved Northern people and their significant losses from typhoon Yagi and its aftermath.

Through SGGP Newspaper, she could partially share the loss of the flood-ravaged Northern region.

She believed that Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper is a bridge, contributing to promptly assisting the flood-affected people to stabilize their lives and helping pupils return to school.

Upon receiving the cash donation, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, thanked Mrs. Dau and the Nhu Lan establishment for their compassionate support.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van pledged to distribute the cash donation effectively, creating a spreading effect of kindness and compassion in the community.

On the same afternoon, Mr. Nguyen Tan Phuc, Executive Director of Hung Hau Development Joint Stock Company cum Director of the Hung Hau Heart Foundation arrived at the headquarters of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper to donate VND500 million (US$20,400) to support the people in the northern region who have suffered losses due to floods and landslides after typhoon Yagi.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong (second from right) receives VND500 million (US$20,400) from donation of Hung Hau Development Joint Stock Company dedicated to the Northern people. (Photo: SGG/ Thanh Hung)

Mr. Phuc shared that through Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, his company wants to join hands with the public to assist the Northern people who have been affected by the recent typhoon. Additionally, he showed a desire to continue collaborating with SGGP Newspaper to organize charity programs of the newspaper.

On behalf of SGGP Newspaper’s editorial board, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong thanked the company’s contribution to the donation program launched by SGGP Newspaper dedicated to typhoon-hit people in the North.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong