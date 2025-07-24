Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong elected as Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong was elected as Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee for the 2021–2026 term.

During the 2nd session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for 2021–2026 tenure on the morning of July 24, deputies elected Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission as Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for the 2021–2026 term.

The delegates vote on the personnel nomination via app. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

As a result, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong was elected with 183 out of 184 votes, achieving a rate of 99.46 percent.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders congratulate Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong on his election as Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Previously, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc submitted a personnel nomination of the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc submits a proposal to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council nominating Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong for the position of the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Under the submission, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc stated that with the role as member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong has actively contributed ideas, initiatives in the development of key policies, and participated in directing the implementation of resolutions issued by the Executive and Standing Committees of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee at various conferences during passing time.

Delegates attend the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

If elected as Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong pledged to fulfill his duties responsibly, comply with Party regulations and state laws, and adhere to the working principles and responsibilities of the position, notably the action programs to implement the resolutions of the national Party Congress and the city Party Congress, along with annual programs and work plans.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong was born in 1979, a native of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. He holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Auditing, Master of Economics and senior political theory. The working history of Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong From 2007 to 2013: Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Student Association, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union. From 2014 to 2017: Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union From 2017 to 2020: Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc District From 2021 to 2022: Secretary of the Party Committee of District 5 From May 2022 to November 2023: Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Office From November 2023 to February 2025: Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee In August 2024: Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee From February 2025 to July 2025: Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Agencies. On July 24 of 2025: Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee

